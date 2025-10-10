Cineplex says box office revenue for the third quarter totalled $159.5 million, down from $174.9 million a year earlier.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says outside a tough comparative last August, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third-quarter box office performed well compared with a year ago. He added that the success of Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of A Showgirl last weekend marked a dynamic start to the fourth quarter.

Cineplex has 171 movie theatres and entertainment venues across Canada.

Aritzia’s Q2 profit surge driven by U.S. customer growth, operational changes: CEO

Artizia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) Numbers for its second quarter of 2025: Profit: $66.3 million (up from $18.2 million a year ago)

$66.3 million (up from $18.2 million a year ago) Sales: $812.1 million (up from $615.7 million)

Aritzia Inc. said strength in its U.S. business and moves to avoid higher shipping fees boosted its latest quarterly results. “We’ve seen outstanding new customer growth in the United States, where our base of loyal clients expands quarter after quarter. We’re also super pleased with our second-quarter results in Canada,” Aritzia CEO Jennifer Wong told analysts on a call Thursday.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer reported $66.3 million in net income during its second quarter, up from $18.2 million during the same period last year. Its net revenue rose by almost a third to $812.1 million, from $615.7 million during the same period a year earlier.

The company said its U.S. net revenue rose more than 40 per cent to $486.1 million, accounting for just under 60 per cent of its total revenue. Wong also noted the company launched a new international e-commerce platform in August, which she said was fuelling higher revenue growth. “Its performance in the first six weeks has meaningfully exceeded our expectations, and we’re confident we’ll hit our target to triple sales within two years or less,” she said.

In August, the U.S. ended what’s known as the de minimis exemption, which had allowed packages worth $800 or less to ship south of the border without duties. “Previously, under the de minimis exemption, we utilized our existing supply chain network in Canada to fulfil a portion of U.S. e-commerce orders. However, the removal of the de-minimis exemption in August required an operational pivot,” Wong said.

She said the company relocated all U.S. order fulfilment to its Ohio distribution centre, which was expanded last year to more than double its previous size. Wong said the company hired additional staff at the facility.

“Despite headwinds from the elimination of the de minimis and higher reciprocal tariff rates on Vietnam and Cambodia, our proactive mitigation strategies and strong revenue growth have positioned us very well,” she said. “As a result, our margin outlook for fiscal 2026 is unchanged at 15.5 to 16.5 per cent. We’re leveraging our agile global supply chain to minimize tariff exposure where possible.”

Todd Ingledew, Aritzia’s chief financial officer, said that due to the retailer’s year-to-date performance and improved expectations for the second half of the year, it is raising its net revenue forecast for the full fiscal year to between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion. In its first-quarter report in January, Aritizia had predicted net revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.25 billion.

For the second quarter, Aritzia’s net income per diluted share came in at 56 cents compared to 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Aritzia’s net income amounted to $69.8 million, rising from $24.5 million during the second quarter of last year.

U.S. government to take 10-per-cent stake in Canadian mining company Trilogy Metals

Vancouver-based Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) says the U.S. government will take a 10% stake in the mineral exploration company, which has mining interests in Alaska that Washington wants to see developed. The U.S. government is spending US$35.6 million on the stake, and has options to increase it further in the future. The transaction remains subject to regulatory and other approvals.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that directs a road to be built in Alaska allowing access to the Ambler mining district, an area rich in copper where Trilogy Metals has an interest through a joint venture. The long-debated Ambler Road project was approved in the first Trump administration, but was later blocked by the Biden administration after an analysis determined the project would threaten caribou and other wildlife and harm Indigenous peoples that rely on hunting and fishing.

“This proposed partnership with the U.S. Government represents a significant milestone for Trilogy Metals and for the development of a secure, domestic supply of critical minerals for America in Alaska,” Trilogy Metals CEO Tony Giardini said in a news release. The partnership interest underscores the strategic importance of Trilogy’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in supporting U.S. energy, technology, and national security priorities, he said.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the investment will help secure critical mineral supplies.

“They’re (Trilogy Metals) one of the companies that has mining claims in this area that is a remote wilderness right now, and again making that investment so we can make sure that we’re securing these critical mineral supplies and that ownership in that company will benefit the American people,” he said.