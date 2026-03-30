Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

House keys sitting on papers with a calculator

Mortgages

Refinancing your mortgage? Here’s why a professional home appraisal is step one

Know your home’s true value before refinancing. A professional appraisal helps you access equity, lower payments, and make smarter...

Refinancing your mortgage? Here’s why a professional home appraisal is step one

Travel

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world

Home exchanges are changing how we travel, making it more affordable, flexible, and personal. Here’s how platforms like HomeExchange...

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its key rate at 2.25%, keeping variable mortgage rates and savings returns steady amid...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada

If you leave Canada and own a rental property, or you are a non-resident and you buy a rental...

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada
Passengers arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026.

Travel

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher

Global airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet, are raising fares and fuel surcharges as jet fuel prices soar following...

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher
Man sitting at desk examining papers

Ask a Planner

Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

Rental property investors need to report their annual income and expenses on their tax return. You must also track...

Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?
Handing over the keys to a new car

Auto

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership

Used car prices remain high in 2026, pushing buyers to put down less and finance more. Here’s how insurance...

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership
Young couple receiving keys to a new home from a real estate agent.

Real Estate

Helping your kids buy their first home: Smart strategies for today’s market

Parents can help their kids buy a first home without risking their own finances. Explore smart strategies, from FHSAs...

Helping your kids buy their first home: Smart strategies for today’s market
Young family enjoying the outdoors together

Life Insurance

New study highlights trends in Canadian term life insurance

A PolicyMe study reveals how Canadians choose term life insurance, including coverage amounts, beneficiaries, and generational trends shaping 2026...

New study highlights trends in Canadian term life insurance