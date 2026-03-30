How to earn more rewards with your credit cards
Sponsored By
RBC
Feel like you’re not getting enough out of your credit card rewards? We’ll show you simple strategies to make every purchase count and maximize your rewards.
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Sponsored By
RBC
Feel like you’re not getting enough out of your credit card rewards? We’ll show you simple strategies to make every purchase count and maximize your rewards.
If you’re like many Canadians, you may feel your credit card rewards aren’t delivering as much value as they could. After all, cards are often marketed with generous welcome bonuses and the promise of effortless cash back, travel points, statement credits, and more. If those rewards don’t seem to add up over time, it’s worth taking a closer look at how you’re using your cards.
The good news is that earning more rewards doesn’t have to mean spending more. With a more intentional approach, you can make everyday spending work harder for you. Here’s how to refine your credit card habits, stay within your budget, and unlock more value so you can fully tap your reward potential..
It’s easy for cardholders to fall into the trap of chasing rewards and lose sight of their spending, but maximizing rewards doesn’t have to come at the expense of financial health. With the right approach, you can earn meaningful rewards while staying mindful of your budget and avoiding unnecessary debt.
You’ll get more value from your credit card when it aligns with how you actually spend. For example, if most of your purchases fall into everyday categories like groceries, gas, or dining, a card that offers higher earn rates in those areas can deliver more rewards than one that offers boosted rewards primarily on travel.
Since your spending habits evolve, it’s worth revisiting your statements from time to time to make sure your card’s reward categories still match your needs.
Once you know which categories earn the most rewards, make a habit of using your credit card for those purchases. If you carry more than one rewards card, that may mean assigning specific cards to categories (such as groceries, gas, transit, dining, or recurring bills), and consistently using the best card for each.
Not everyone wants to juggle multiple cards. If you prefer simplicity, consider using one primary rewards card that offers a strong base earn rate across your most common spending categories. This can make it easier to track spending and rewards in one place, while still earning consistent value on everyday purchases.
For example, the RBC Ion+ Visa earns 3x Avion points per $1 spent on gas, groceries, dining, food delivery, rideshare, and streaming services, while all other purchases earn 1 point per $1 spent. With a card like this, you can feel confident that every purchase is contributing to your rewards balance.
Many banks offer mobile apps that make it easier to monitor spending in real time. Some, including RBC, also provide built-in financial management tools linked to your credit card account. Features like NOMI provide alerts, reminders, and tailored insights based on your banking habits so you can make more informed financial decisions without losing sight of your rewards goals.
It’s easy to overspend if you don’t have limits in place. A realistic personal budget that reflects both your day-to-day needs and longer-term goals provides a foundation for using your credit cards responsibly.
Here are a few simple strategies to keep you accountable:
People who get the most out of their credit cards tend to follow a consistent set of habits. These principles can help you earn rewards while protecting your financial health.
Paying your credit card balance in full is one of the most important habits you can develop. Carrying a balance means paying interest, which can quickly outweigh the value of any rewards you earn. For example, earning 2% cash back offers little benefit if you’re paying 20% interest on your balance each month.
If paying your full balance isn’t possible, make at least the minimum payment on time. This helps protect your credit score and avoids late-payment penalties.
Using too much of your available credit, especially across multiple cards, can increase debt and negatively affect your credit score. High credit utilization signals greater risk to lenders. As a general guideline, try to keep your credit card balances below 30% of your total available credit.
On-time payments help you avoid late fees, but it’s also important to consider other costs, such as annual fees. Rewards lose their value if fees consistently eat into what you earn.
When choosing a card, consider how much value you’ll get and weigh that against the annual fee. A premium card may make sense if you regularly maximize its benefits. If your card use is more occasional, a no-fee option like the RBC Ion Visa (which earns 1 to 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases) may be a better fit.
As your income grows or life becomes busier, spending can gradually increase without you noticing. Periodically reviewing your habits can help ensure convenience spending still fits within your budget—especially if your financial situation changes.
Taking time to review your credit card statements can help you spot errors and address them quickly, such as duplicate charges or unauthorized transactions. This practice also keeps you aware of your spending patterns, helping you stay accountable over time.
Getting more value from your rewards credit card isn’t about one quick fix, but rather using your card with intention. By aligning your spending with the right rewards, setting clear limits, and building a few smart habits, you can make everyday purchases work harder for you.
If you’re not sure where to begin, focus on one or two small changes and build from there. Over time, these simple steps will help build sustainable habits that allow you to pocket more of your hard-earned rewards—without spending more than you planned.
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