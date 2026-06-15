World Cup tickets cost a fortune but you still have options
FIFA's soaring ticket prices don't have to sideline fans. Learn where to find discounts and free World Cup watch parties in Canada.
Advertisement
FIFA's soaring ticket prices don't have to sideline fans. Learn where to find discounts and free World Cup watch parties in Canada.
The FIFA World Cup is underway across Canada, the US, and Mexico, and fans are no doubt hoping that it’s the matches themselves that will dominate the headlines. The lead up to the tournament saw some furore, with Somalian referee Omar Artan barred from entering the US with no stated reason, and the Iranian team being forced to enter and exit the US within 24 hours every time they play.
But there’s another talking point that’s dominated headlines: the insidious cost of attending a game.
It’s already more expensive to attend major sporting events in North America than the rest of the world, and soccer’s governing body appears to have taken inspiration from some of the worst practices on the continent.
FIFA implemented dynamic pricing, a system where prices rise as demand grows. And to top it off, the governing body took charge of the resale market, too. It’s a move reminiscent of music ticketing giant Ticketmaster, which controversially operates in primary and secondary markets.
The result is, by far, the most expensive World Cup we’ve ever seen. Canada’s opening match versus Bosnia and Herzegovina saw face-value prices of $486 CAD to $2,391 CAD, with tickets being sold for even more on the secondary market. Matches for the final in New York City, meanwhile, are being sold for anywhere from $15,400 CAD to $33,500 CAD.
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
American Express Cobalt Card
MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard
To put these prices into context, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, locals could buy tickets for $11 USD ($15.37 CAD). The most expensive ticket for the final was $1,607 USD ($224.53 CAD).
And if we look at club soccer, in France you can buy a full-season ticket to see Paris Saint Germain (PSG), a team widely regarded as one of the best on the planet, for between €460 and €1,320 ($744 to $2,135 CAD). That might not even buy you a ticket to a single match at this World Cup.
Given this backdrop, you may assume that any hopes of watching the World Cup live are over—but perhaps not. If you want to see some live soccer, we recommend keeping an eye on ticketing websites right up until the deadline of matches; that means FIFA’s website, as well as Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Stubhub.
While FIFA seems to be focused on making as much money as possible, it’s likely that the body has overestimated demand for some of the matches. Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, for example, simply won’t have the same interest as more prominent matches. And FIFA has done this in the past.
In 2025 FIFA hosted the Club World Cup, where some of the best club teams in the world competed. In one match, ticket prices fell from $473.90 ($662.20 CAD) to $13.40 USD (18.73 CAD) over the course of three days.
While the World Cup is more prestigious than the Club World Cup, it seems likely FIFA will face a stark choice in the run up to some of these matches: drop the cost of tickets or leave some stadiums half empty, which wouldn’t be a good look for the TV cameras.
In Canada, this could especially be in the cards for matches in Vancouver, where the stadium has a 20% larger capacity but the city has less than half of Toronto’s population. Don’t be surprised if you’re able to snag a relatively cheap same-day ticket for matches at BC Place.
Certainly, demand was high for Canada’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday June 12; even if you were looking for last-minute tickets, you’d have been hard pressed to find a discount there.
Discounts seem very likely for Ghana vs. Panama on June 17 and Senegal vs. Iraq on June 26, given the relative footballing strength of those countries.
In Vancouver, the Canadian team’s match against tough opponents Switzerland on June 24 is likely to attract the most demand, with New Zealand vs. Egypt on June 21 is likely to see the least.
Outside of Mexico, soccer isn’t the dominant sport in North America. In Canada, hockey is widely seen as more popular, while Americans favour football and basketball. That matters because demand for this World Cup is expected to rely heavily on domestic fans.
For many international supporters, the appeal may be less obvious. Fans in countries like England and Spain already have access to elite-level soccer at a fraction of the cost. As a result, only the wealthiest or most dedicated supporters may be willing to make the trip to North America.
Others may choose to wait for the next major tournament closer to home. The 2028 UEFA European Championship will take place in the UK and Ireland, and organizers say that 40% of tickets will be priced under $98 CAD.
Find the best and most up-to-date savings rates in Canada using our comparison tool
Political factors could also be at play. The Trump administration’s policies and rhetoric have been divisive, both in North America and abroad, and some travellers may be discouraged from visiting the US, either because of safety concerns or personal values.
There’s already evidence FIFA has overestimated the overseas influx, as demand for hotels in US host cities have reportedly failed to meet expectations. Meanwhile, there is early talk that prices are falling on third-party sites.
The province of Ontario has done at least one thing to curb the insidious cost of FIFA World Cup tickets, by preventing tickets being sold above the face value, though British Columbia has yet to follow Ontario’s lead.
If you want to follow the FIFA World Cup cheaply there are plenty of options, from outdoor broadcasts to local bars.
In Toronto you can watch matches being broadcast for free at Nathan Phillips square, as well as play football yourself on mini-pitches. You can find FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York, though tickets sold out quickly and at the time of writing, only premium ones are available (over $100 CAD). There will also be live music at the event.
In terms of pubs and bars, some usual suspects in Toronto are likely to be buzzing on game days.
Real Sports near Union Station has multiple large screens, making it a strong candidate for live sports. RendezViews, just off Queen West, has projection screens, picnic tables, and a temporary turf soccer field. There is also Stackt Market, which features a large 13.5′ x 24′ outdoor screen and retail pop-ups.
FIFA Fan Festival is at Hastings Park, which offers general admission for free on the day. The amphitheatre has a capacity of 10,000 and there will be live music, international food, and family-friendly zones. The Granville Island Watch Party, which features a 24-foot screen and seating for up to 1,000 spectators.
Vogue Theatre on Granville Street is serving as a community hub for the World Cup, hosting watch parties with live DJs. Other options include Irish pub Dublin Calling, The Parlour in Yaletown, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market, and Lavantine Rooftop & Skybar.
We’d urge you not to financially overstretch yourself during this World Cup. While it will only happen once, there will be other prestigious tournaments in future. Still, if you want to see a match live, keep an eye on each ticketing platform right up until kick off—especially for the less sought-after matches.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
High gas prices are driving more Canadians to rent EVs and hybrids, but limited inventory means many travellers may...
Robinhood’s WonderFi acquisition closes as Shopify adds US$3 billion to its buyback plan and Apotex targets a $1-billion IPO.
Placing a few bets during the World Cup may feel low-stakes, but experts say it’s easy to lose track...
Canadian bank earnings season delivered higher profits, lower credit-loss provisions and dividend increases across much of the sector.
As prices at the pump climb past $2 a litre in some cities, households are changing shopping habits, travel...
Summer camps can cost anywhere from $100 to $700+ a week. Here’s how parents can plan ahead, cut costs,...
Canadian investors got a wave of earnings news this week, from Barrick’s profit surge to stronger results at Cineplex...
Canada’s summer job market is slowing down, with fewer openings and rising youth unemployment challenging young workers.
A mixed Q1 earnings roundup that includes gains from Bombardier and Gildan alongside losses at Spin Master and others.
BlackBerry’s Nvidia-driven rally and Lululemon’s selloff highlighted a mixed week for Canadian stocks, alongside strong results from Teck Resources...