But there’s another talking point that’s dominated headlines: the insidious cost of attending a game.

A culture of expensive sport

It’s already more expensive to attend major sporting events in North America than the rest of the world, and soccer’s governing body appears to have taken inspiration from some of the worst practices on the continent.

FIFA implemented dynamic pricing, a system where prices rise as demand grows. And to top it off, the governing body took charge of the resale market, too. It’s a move reminiscent of music ticketing giant Ticketmaster, which controversially operates in primary and secondary markets.

The result is, by far, the most expensive World Cup we’ve ever seen. Canada’s opening match versus Bosnia and Herzegovina saw face-value prices of $486 CAD to $2,391 CAD, with tickets being sold for even more on the secondary market. Matches for the final in New York City, meanwhile, are being sold for anywhere from $15,400 CAD to $33,500 CAD.

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To put these prices into context, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, locals could buy tickets for $11 USD ($15.37 CAD). The most expensive ticket for the final was $1,607 USD ($224.53 CAD).

And if we look at club soccer, in France you can buy a full-season ticket to see Paris Saint Germain (PSG), a team widely regarded as one of the best on the planet, for between €460 and €1,320 ($744 to $2,135 CAD). That might not even buy you a ticket to a single match at this World Cup.

Will ticket prices drop?

Given this backdrop, you may assume that any hopes of watching the World Cup live are over—but perhaps not. If you want to see some live soccer, we recommend keeping an eye on ticketing websites right up until the deadline of matches; that means FIFA’s website, as well as Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Stubhub.

While FIFA seems to be focused on making as much money as possible, it’s likely that the body has overestimated demand for some of the matches. Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, for example, simply won’t have the same interest as more prominent matches. And FIFA has done this in the past.

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In 2025 FIFA hosted the Club World Cup, where some of the best club teams in the world competed. In one match, ticket prices fell from $473.90 ($662.20 CAD) to $13.40 USD (18.73 CAD) over the course of three days.

While the World Cup is more prestigious than the Club World Cup, it seems likely FIFA will face a stark choice in the run up to some of these matches: drop the cost of tickets or leave some stadiums half empty, which wouldn’t be a good look for the TV cameras.

In Canada, this could especially be in the cards for matches in Vancouver, where the stadium has a 20% larger capacity but the city has less than half of Toronto’s population. Don’t be surprised if you’re able to snag a relatively cheap same-day ticket for matches at BC Place.

Which matches might be discounted?

Certainly, demand was high for Canada’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday June 12; even if you were looking for last-minute tickets, you’d have been hard pressed to find a discount there.

Discounts seem very likely for Ghana vs. Panama on June 17 and Senegal vs. Iraq on June 26, given the relative footballing strength of those countries.

In Vancouver, the Canadian team’s match against tough opponents Switzerland on June 24 is likely to attract the most demand, with New Zealand vs. Egypt on June 21 is likely to see the least.

Why demand may not be as high as FIFA thinks

Outside of Mexico, soccer isn’t the dominant sport in North America. In Canada, hockey is widely seen as more popular, while Americans favour football and basketball. That matters because demand for this World Cup is expected to rely heavily on domestic fans.

For many international supporters, the appeal may be less obvious. Fans in countries like England and Spain already have access to elite-level soccer at a fraction of the cost. As a result, only the wealthiest or most dedicated supporters may be willing to make the trip to North America.