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Metro Inc. head office is seen in Montreal on Monday, July 14, 2025.

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Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact

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Student Debt

Before you borrow: Navigating back-to-school financial aid in Canada

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Spend

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Canadian Crypto Observer

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin

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Male cartoon character thinking about credit card and coin. Man choosing between cash and debit card flat vector illustration. Finances, banking concept for banner, website design or landing web page

Debt

The financial mistakes people make before seeking debt help

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Tony Capotosto, vice-president of Canadian banking for Scotiabank is shown in this handout photo, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Financial Planning

The new financial roadmap for Gen Z and young Canadians

Financial milestones are changing for young Canadians. Here’s why experts say budgeting, saving, and consistency matter more than following...

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A phone displays crypto trades on Kalshi on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

Investing

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained

Prediction markets are booming, but critics warn they can resemble gambling. Here's what investors need to know before trying...

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