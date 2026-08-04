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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
A sign for Algoma Steel Inc., the second largest steel producer in Canada, seen in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday, July 25, 2025.

Investing

Stock news for investors: First Quantum profit jumps, Intact earnings fall

Copper production lifted First Quantum, while Intact faced higher catastrophe claims. Catch up on the latest quarterly results from...

Stock news for investors: First Quantum profit jumps, Intact earnings fall

ETFs

Dividend ETFs make you money, just not for the reasons you think

Dividend ETFs do not guarantee market-beating returns. They boost your portfolio thanks to factor exposure and behavioural benefits.

Dividend ETFs make you money, just not for the reasons you think

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
Teck Resources Ltd.'s zinc and lead smelting and refining complex is pictured in Trail, B.C., on Monday Nov. 26, 2012.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Rogers posts loss, Teck profit surges

Rogers' latest deal weighed on earnings, while Teck benefited from stronger copper markets. Here's the full roundup

Stock news for investors: Rogers posts loss, Teck profit surges

ETFs

When is it worth buying a U.S.-listed ETF over a Canadian one?

Whether a U.S.-listed ETF is worth buying depends on foreign exchange costs, taxes, MERs, and your investment account.

When is it worth buying a U.S.-listed ETF over a Canadian one?

Retired Money

AI for conservative investors

Artificial intelligence is transforming markets, but retirees should approach the AI investing theme with caution and a well-diversified portfolio.

AI for conservative investors
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry. The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013.

Investing

Stock news: Cogeco takes U.S. telecom hit as Electrovaya rallies

Cogeco reports a steep quarterly loss tied to its U.S. business, while Electrovaya jumps on an Amazon agreement and...

Stock news: Cogeco takes U.S. telecom hit as Electrovaya rallies
Tiny person with modern fintech or finance services method. Tablet for investing in startups or foreign currency online flat vector illustration. Economy, digital technology for business concept

Crypto

Does crypto belong in a Canadian wealth portfolio?

Does crypto belong in a Canadian wealth portfolio?

ETFs

What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures

Why and how ETF closures happen, which warning signs to watch for, and what it means if a fund...

What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures