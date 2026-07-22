When is it worth buying a U.S.-listed ETF over a Canadian one?
Whether a U.S.-listed ETF is worth buying depends on foreign exchange costs, taxes, MERs, and your investment account.
Advertisement
Whether a U.S.-listed ETF is worth buying depends on foreign exchange costs, taxes, MERs, and your investment account.
Canada’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry recently crossed a major milestone. By the end of June 2026, Canadian-listed ETFs collectively held more than $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM), spread across more than 2,000 available products. That growth is impressive, but the Canadian market remains much smaller than its U.S. counterpart. Canada technically launched the world’s first exchange-traded fund ahead of the United States, yet the U.S. industry has since grown to a different scale.
In June 2026, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) became the first ETF to surpass US$1 trillion in assets. In other words, the largest U.S. ETF alone is now bigger than Canada’s entire ETF industry.
Canadian investors are not limited to products listed at home. Most self-directed brokerages provide access to both Canadian- and U.S.-listed ETFs, creating a recurring question: when is it worth accepting the added complexity of a U.S. ETF?
Canadian-listed ETFs are generally easier to buy. They trade in Canadian dollars, avoid an up-front currency conversion, and provide an increasingly broad range of investment choices. However, U.S.-listed ETFs can sometimes offer lower expense ratios, greater liquidity, and access to strategies or asset classes that have no close Canadian equivalent.
Whether those advantages translate into better net returns depends largely on four variables: the cost of converting Canadian dollars into U.S. dollars, the foreign withholding tax treatment of distributions, the difference in expense ratios, and potential U.S. tax filing obligations.
The biggest advantage Canadian-listed ETFs have is accessibility. Most Canadians earn their income in Canadian dollars, deposit those funds into their brokerage accounts, and can immediately purchase Canadian-listed ETFs at the lowest tier of trading fees without worrying about currency conversion.
Buying a U.S.-listed ETF adds another step. Because the ETF trades in U.S. dollars, you first need to convert your Canadian dollars. That conversion is rarely free. Most brokerages earn money by charging a foreign exchange spread. Rather than converting your money exactly at the prevailing spot exchange rate, they add a markup.
Depending on the brokerage, this cost may be expressed as a percentage of the transaction value, a flat fee, or a combination of both. While it may seem small on an individual trade, foreign exchange costs can materially increase your total cost of ownership, especially if you are regularly contributing.
Rather than compare every brokerage available to Canadians, it is more useful to look at two popular examples that illustrate how dramatically pricing can differ: Interactive Brokers vs. Wealthsimple.
Interactive Brokers is generally one of the least expensive options for investors purchasing U.S.-listed securities. U.S. stock commissions begin at US$0.0035 per share, subject to a minimum commission of US$0.35 per order.
Currency conversion is also inexpensive, with a fee of 0.2 basis points (a basis point is 1/100 of 1%, so 0.2 basis points is 0.002%) of the trade value, subject to a minimum charge of US$2 per conversion. For larger transactions, the foreign exchange cost is effectively negligible.
Contrast that with Wealthsimple, one of Canada’s most popular commission-free brokerages. Investors purchasing U.S.-listed securities directly from a Canadian-dollar account pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee on every conversion between Canadian and U.S. dollars.
Wealthsimple does offer U.S.-dollar accounts, allowing investors to hold U.S. cash without repeatedly converting after every purchase, sale, or dividend payment. However, unless you qualify for Premium by maintaining at least $100,000 in assets, access costs $10 per month.
Even with a U.S.-dollar account, converting Canadian dollars into U.S. dollars still carries a fee based on Wealthsimple’s corporate exchange rate. The conversion spread is tiered at 1.5% for transactions under $10,000, 1.0% for transactions between $10,000 and $24,999.99, 0.5% between $25,000 and $99,999.99, and 0% on amounts of $100,000 or more.
It is also worth remembering that these rates apply on top of Wealthsimple’s own corporate exchange rate rather than the Bank of Canada’s published daily exchange rate.
For newer investors using Wealthsimple with relatively small account balances, paying a 1.5% currency-conversion fee simply to access a U.S.-listed ETF is often difficult to justify. The math changes with lower-cost brokerages such as Interactive Brokers. When currency conversion costs are measured in only a few dollars rather than a percentage of the transaction, the cost hurdle largely disappears.
My view is straightforward: if your brokerage imposes high foreign-exchange fees, Canadian-listed ETFs will usually offer better value despite slightly higher management fees. If your brokerage allows you to convert currency cheaply, particularly for larger transactions, U.S.-listed ETFs become much more compelling and are often worth considering.
Beyond currency-conversion costs, investors also need to consider where they plan to hold a U.S. investment. The tax treatment can differ substantially depending on the account type.
If you are investing exclusively through a tax-free savings account (TFSA), the distinction between a Canadian-listed and U.S.-listed ETF is largely moot from a withholding-tax perspective. Under the current Canada-U.S. tax treaty, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does not recognize the TFSA as a retirement account. As a result, dividends paid by U.S. companies are generally subject to a 15% U.S. withholding tax regardless of whether you own a Canadian ETF holding U.S. stocks or a U.S.-listed ETF directly.
In other words, if your investment is destined for a TFSA, the U.S. vs. Canadian listing should generally be decided based on other considerations such as brokerage foreign exchange costs, management fees, liquidity, and product selection.
The picture changes inside a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Unlike the TFSA, the RRSP is recognized under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty. When you directly hold a U.S.-listed ETF investing in U.S. stocks inside an RRSP, the 15% U.S. withholding tax on dividends is generally waived.
Build your retirement savings with 1.50% interest, tax-deferred contributions and zero fees.
Earn a guaranteed 2.75% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
See our ranking of the best RRSP accounts and rates available in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Canadian-listed ETFs investing in those same U.S. stocks do not receive this treatment. The withholding tax is typically deducted before the dividend ever reaches the Canadian ETF, making it an unrecoverable drag on returns. One way to see this in practice is to compare ETFs that hold essentially the same portfolio but trade in different countries.
Take the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV). As of June 30, 2026, the U.S.-listed fund carried a trailing 12-month yield of 2.9%. Its Canadian counterpart, the iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (XHU), reported a trailing 12-month yield of 2.36%. Part of that difference reflects the withholding tax collected before the dividends reach the Canadian-listed XHU. By contrast, an RRSP investor holding HDV directly benefits from the treaty exemption and receives the full dividend.
For a high-dividend U.S. equity ETF held over many years, avoiding a 15% withholding tax on a 3% to 5% dividend yield can produce a meaningful improvement in after-tax returns. In those situations, converting to U.S. dollars and purchasing the U.S.-listed ETF inside an RRSP may be worthwhile.
The takeaway is to evaluate both the account type and the ETF’s dividend yield together. If you are building a long-term RRSP portfolio around higher-yielding U.S. equity strategies, holding the U.S.-listed ETF directly often makes sense. For lower-yielding funds or investments held in a TFSA, brokerage costs and expense ratios will usually have a much greater influence on the decision.
Another factor to consider is the management expense ratio (MER), and this is one area where U.S.-listed ETFs often have a meaningful advantage.
One reason is the sheer scale of the U.S. ETF industry. As funds gather more assets under management, providers can participate in what is known as fee compression. Because management fees are charged as a percentage of assets, an ETF with billions of dollars in assets can often afford to lower its fee while still generating the same, or even greater, revenue than a smaller fund charging a higher percentage.
It creates a virtuous circle. Lower fees attract more investors, larger asset bases generate more fee revenue, and issuers can continue lowering fees while maintaining healthy profit margins. Investors benefit through lower costs, while fund sponsors benefit from greater scale.
This dynamic is especially apparent among the industry’s largest providers, such as Vanguard. The differences become most obvious when comparing Canadian ETFs that are essentially clones of an existing U.S.-listed ETF. In these cases, Canadian investors are often paying substantially higher fees for exposure to exactly the same underlying strategy.
One of my favourite examples is the Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (VGG). This ETF currently carries a 0.31% management expense ratio. Investors willing to purchase the U.S.-listed Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) receive exposure to the same benchmark for just 0.04% annually. The Canadian version is almost eight times as expensive despite tracking the same index.
To be clear, these comparisons are only meaningful when the two ETFs are effectively identical. Ideally, the Canadian-listed fund should either hold the same underlying securities directly or obtain its exposure by owning the U.S.-listed ETF itself. Comparing fees between different indexes or different portfolio construction methodologies is generally not an apples-to-apples exercise.
When the underlying exposure truly is the same, however, management expense ratios deserve careful attention. Over long holding periods, a fee that is four times or more higher can easily outweigh the one-time cost of converting currencies.
One often overlooked consideration is the additional tax reporting burden that can accompany owning U.S.-listed ETFs in a non-registered account. While Canadian brokerages generally provide Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)-compliant tax slips, investors may still need to account for foreign tax credits and Canadian-dollar adjusted cost base (ACB) calculations more carefully than they would with comparable Canadian-listed ETFs.
Amounts reported for Canadian tax purposes must ultimately be calculated in Canadian dollars. Foreign income may be converted using the applicable exchange rate when it arises or, where permitted, a reasonable annual average used consistently. For capital gains calculations, the purchase cost and sale proceeds must each be converted into Canadian dollars using the applicable exchange rates, with those figures then used to determine the gain or loss. Investors claiming U.S. withholding tax as a foreign tax credit may also need to complete Form T2209 as part of their Canadian tax return.
For larger taxable accounts, there is another reporting requirement to consider. If the total cost amount of specified foreign property exceeds $100,000 at any point during the year, Canadian residents must also file Form T1135, the Foreign Income Verification Statement, with the CRA. U.S.-listed ETFs generally constitute specified foreign property and therefore count toward this threshold.
By contrast, Canadian-listed ETFs generally do not constitute specified foreign property, even when they invest entirely in U.S. or international securities. Canadian-listed ETFs therefore avoid this additional tax reporting obligation in non-registered account.
Finally, U.S.-listed ETFs can create potential U.S. estate-tax exposure for Canadian investors who are neither U.S. citizens nor U.S. residents. Shares of U.S. corporations, including U.S. mutual funds and ETFs, are generally treated as U.S.-situs property. Units of Canadian-listed ETFs are generally not U.S.-situs property, even when the ETF itself holds U.S. stocks.
An executor may therefore need to file U.S. Form 706-NA when a foreign (including Canadian) citizen dies holding more than US$60,000 of U.S.-situs assets. However, filing a return does not necessarily mean estate tax is owed. The Canada–U.S. tax treaty may provide a prorated credit, meaning many Canadians will ultimately owe little or no U.S. estate tax despite having a filing obligation.
Canadian investors should avoid evaluating U.S.-listed ETFs by looking at any one variable in isolation. Instead, step back and consider the total picture before deciding whether crossing the border is actually worthwhile. Ask yourself four questions:
If the answer to most of these questions is yes, then a U.S.-listed ETF may well be the better choice. That said, this is often a case of optimizing around the margins. For many investors, particularly those with smaller portfolios, these differences are relatively minor compared with the decisions that matter most. Decades of investment research consistently show that long-term returns are driven primarily by factors such as asset allocation, maintaining a diversified portfolio, staying the course, and contributing consistently. Whether you own the Canadian-listed or U.S.-listed version of an S&P 500 ETF is usually far less important than checking these boxes.
For most Canadian investors, the domestic ETF industry is more than capable of meeting their long-term investment needs. There is nothing wrong with optimizing costs where it makes economic sense, but there is also little benefit in over-analyzing every decision. In investing, simplicity and consistency often matter far more than squeezing out a few extra basis points and potentially create a tax headache.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Artificial intelligence is transforming markets, but retirees should approach the AI investing theme with caution and a well-diversified portfolio.
After learning Canada's financial system from the ground up, Chexy co-founder Liza Akhvledziani shares the money habits that helped...
The analog economy is booming, but Gen Z isn't chasing nostalgia. Here's why younger consumers are paying more for...
Cell phone related expenses may be deductible for some taxpayers, even if they were missed in the past.
Why and how ETF closures happen, which warning signs to watch for, and what it means if a fund...
Canada's top finfluencers share how they built trust, grew audiences and navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny in a rapidly maturing...
Incorporating can eliminate the need to pay CPP contributions if you are self-employed but there are trade-offs that should...
Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports...
A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...
The right cash allocation depends on your goals and stage of life. Here's how to think about cash in...