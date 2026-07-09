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Can you deduct your cell phone on your tax return?

Cell phone related expenses may be deductible for some taxpayers, even if they were missed in the past.

Can you deduct your cell phone on your tax return?

ETFs

What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures

Why and how ETF closures happen, which warning signs to watch for, and what it means if a fund...

What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures

Retired Money

Online “finfluencers” grow up

Canada's top finfluencers share how they built trust, grew audiences and navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny in a rapidly maturing...

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Should you incorporate to avoid CPP contributions?

Incorporating can eliminate the need to pay CPP contributions if you are self-employed but there are trade-offs that should...

Should you incorporate to avoid CPP contributions?
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Can you put an inheritance into a joint account?

Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports...

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What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin

A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...

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How much cash should you keep in your portfolio?

The right cash allocation depends on your goals and stage of life. Here's how to think about cash in...

How much cash should you keep in your portfolio?

ETFs

A comprehensive guide to Canadian infrastructure ETFs 

Investors seeking cash flow from real assets and inflation resistance should consider these infrastructure ETFs.

A comprehensive guide to Canadian infrastructure ETFs 

Retired Money

Is AI the ultimate retirement hack?

Artificial intelligence is best at overcoming the friction that stops you from taking up new pursuits, users insist.

Is AI the ultimate retirement hack?
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How do you take RDSP withdrawals?

Learn how RDSP withdrawals work, including the 10-year rule, grant repayment requirements, taxes, and mandatory withdrawals after age 60.

How do you take RDSP withdrawals?