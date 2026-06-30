Can you put an inheritance into a joint account?
Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports the income and how couples should invest it.
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Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports the income and how couples should invest it.
An inheritance can raise questions about taxes, family law, and how to manage the money. This article focuses on the income tax considerations for married and common-law couples who invest inherited funds.
First off, the receipt of an inheritance is generally not taxable. Most or all tax is paid by the estate of the deceased, and the after-tax proceeds are distributed to the beneficiaries.
There can be exceptions. If you inherit real estate and sell it later, subsequent appreciation may be considered a taxable capital gain. If you inherit private company shares, depending on the planning you do post-mortem, a withdrawal from the corporation may be considered a taxable dividend to you.
But generally, a cash inheritance is tax-free to the beneficiary because any applicable tax has already been paid.
In most cases, a will leaves an inheritance to a child rather than to a child and their spouse jointly, although joint gifts to a couple are possible.
As a result, inherited property is initially an asset of the beneficiary child. This same concept applies when someone works and earns an income. That cash is theirs for tax purposes.
If an individual earns an income or receives an inheritance and gives some of that money to their spouse to invest, there are spousal attribution rules that apply. The result is that any investment income earned by the recipient spouse is taxable to the spouse who gifted the money in the first place.
A joint account could be impacted by these attribution rules, as well. If you put an inheritance into a joint account, the income should be reported by the spouse who received the inheritance, not 50/50.
Gifting money from an inheritance or from your income to your spouse does not negate the spousal attribution rules. There is no formal way you can override the rules contained in section 74.1(1) and 74.2 of the Income Tax Act. And an inheritance is not one of the exceptions listed in section 74.5.
But there are a few common exceptions.
You can give your spouse money to contribute to their registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), tax-free savings account (TFSA), or similar tax-preferred accounts. Subsequent income is not taxable to you or your spouse. RRSP withdrawals are eventually taxable, but it does not matter which spouse’s capital was used to fund the initial contributions.
So, if your spouse has TFSA room, it may make sense from a tax perspective to fund their TFSA. If they have an existing TFSA, you could even get creative. You could take a withdrawal from their TFSA—ideally late in the year—and use that withdrawal to fund a non-registered account in their name. Then, you could use the inheritance to replenish their TFSA.
Any TFSA withdrawals in the previous year get added to your TFSA room on January 1 of the subsequent year. So, a December TFSA withdrawal can be added back the next month.
If you put an inheritance into a joint account because that is how you and your spouse want the money invested, that is fine. You can have an account that is legally joint, but that “beneficially” belongs to the inheriting spouse.
In other words, beneficial ownership for tax purposes can be different from legal ownership. The inheritor can report 100% of the income on their tax return even though the account is joint for administrative purposes.
There can be workarounds, and one is to loan money to your spouse to invest. The caveat is that it must be loaned at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) prescribed interest rate in place at the time of the loan. Currently, that rate is 3%.
The borrowing spouse must actually pay interest to the lending spouse, and the interest income must be reported by the lender and is taxable. The borrower can deduct the interest on their tax return. If the loaned funds generate more than a 3% return, there may be an advantage, effectively shifting income from one spouse to the other—legitimately.
The challenge is if the original spouse was going to invest in a stock portfolio with primarily deferred capital gains, and potentially tax-preferred Canadian dividend income, the 3% interest forced onto their tax return from the loan every year may not produce a better tax outcome.
A simple solution for spouses with uneven assets and a tax differential could be to have the inheriting spouse spend their inheritance, and the other spouse save their income or preserve their investments.
This is not an exhaustive summary, as there can be other workarounds and certainly other implications, especially from a family law perspective. But the main point is you cannot gift an inheritance to your spouse to balance your assets or income with tax rules getting in the way. Attribution applies to transfers or loans of property between spouses, regardless of the source of that property, including inheritances.
If you anticipate an inheritance, there may be pre-planning you can do. Once you receive it, there may be options, some of which we have addressed.
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