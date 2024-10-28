Should you invest an inheritance in an RRSP or a TFSA?
A Certified Financial Planner provides perspective on the TFSA vs. RRSP question for a couple in their late 50s who have received a $200,000 inheritance.
We are a couple in our late 50s. No kids. We have no debt and own our main living residence. We will have pensions, but my spouse’s will be double mine. We have minimal RRSPs. We currently inherited $200,000. Logic says to invest an inheritance in a TFSA, so it does not become taxable. But different sources say to prioritize RRSPs and reinvest the return if your retirement income will be lower than it is now. I’m confused. Is it better to invest an inheritance in TFSA, RRSP or spousal RRSP?
—Kate
I think the best thing you can do when you receive an inheritance, Kate, is to re-evaluate your finances. Too many people rush to do something immediately. It’s good to take the time you need, especially when you’re mourning a loss.
You mention your spouse’s pension will be double your pension, but keep in mind that pension income splitting allows you to split defined benefit (DB) pension income, as well as other eligible pension income, with your spouse. The higher-income spouse can move up to 50% of this income to the lower-income spouse in retirement.
You do this on your tax return for the year. This allows you to determine the optimal split, so you can minimize your combined tax owing for the year, after the fact. Pension income splitting has been around for nearly 20 years, but there are no guarantees it will be around in 20 more years. So, that’s where a spousal registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) can come in handy.
Defined benefit is a term commonly used to describe payments from pension plans that pay benefits of specific amounts or according to a specific formula. Most defined benefit plans use a formula that considers how long you’ve worked for the company, what salary you earned and other factors. For example, the plan may pay 1% of your average annual salary for your last 10 years of employment.
Read the full definition, What is a defined benefit? in the MoneySense Glossary.
Spousal RRSPs allow the lower-income spouse to open an RRSP account so the higher-income spouse can contribute to it. Your spouse can contribute to the RRSP, deducting the contributions on their tax return, and you get to withdraw from the account in the future. This strategy might further help you to equalize your retirement incomes, Kate.
Spousal RRSPs have lost their lustre due to pension income splitting, but they still have their place in Canada. A spousal RRSP may be a viable option for you, but your spouse will need to have RRSP contribution room. With a pension, you have an adjustment that reduces your RRSP room the following year. This is meant to avoid giving an unfair advantage to pension plan members, who could otherwise accrue tax-deferred pension income while contributing the same amount as a non-pensioner to their RRSP.
Assuming your spouse has RRSP room, Kate, and their income is higher than yours, I would suggest they contribute to their own RRSP first. Keep in mind if a taxpayer has a lot of RRSP room, it may not be beneficial to deduct a large RRSP contribution in a single year. You can contribute to an RRSP and save some of the deduction for a subsequent year by carrying forward the RRSP deduction.
If a large deduction would bring a taxpayer into a much lower tax bracket, saving some of the deduction for the following year could save a lot more tax.
For example, if you could deduct the amount at a 10% higher tax rate the next year, that would amount to a 10% after-tax rate of return.
When deciding between contributions to a RRSP or a tax-free savings account (TFSA), Kate, your current and future tax bracket is an important consideration.
An example may help put this concept into context. Say, you had $10,000 to contribute to either a TFSA or an RRSP. If you contribute the full amount to a TFSA, and it grows at 5% per year, it would be worth $16,289 after 10 years. You could withdraw it, pay no tax and spend that $16,289.
By comparison, if you contribute that $10,000 to an RRSP and you’re in a 30% tax bracket, you get your investment plus a $3,000 tax refund, which means you come out ahead initially. If we assume you contribute that $3,000 to a TFSA, and it grows at 5% per year for 10 years, you would have $16,289 in the RRSP and $4,887 in a TFSA a decade later.
At first, the RRSP seems like a better outcome. However, if you are also in a 30% tax bracket when taking the RRSP withdrawal, you would only have $11,402 after tax. Combined with a withdrawal of the $4,887 tax-free from the TFSA, you have the same $16,289 to spend as if you had contributed the whole $10,000 to the TFSA in the first place.
Most people end up in a lower tax bracket once they retire, but not everyone does, Kate. People with a low income prior to retiring may be more likely to remain in the same bracket.
So, for your situation, it may be that your spouse should contribute to their RRSP, but you should not contribute to yours, for example. You must try to project your future income, while also taking into account other retirement income sources, like Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS).
If one of you dies at an early age, the survivor may be in a higher tax bracket with all income taxed on one tax return. And if your future incomes are approaching the OAS clawback limit—$90,997 in 2024 for OAS recipients—that can push up your effective tax rate on RRSP withdrawals up by 15%.
An OAS recipient can be paying more than 55% marginal tax in retirement (or over 62% tax in Quebec). This is higher than a working age taxpayer earning millions.
So, the moral of the story, Kate, is to contribute with caution. The spousal RRSP idea might be a good one for your higher-income spouse. If they have a lot of RRSP room, consider deducting the contribution over a couple of years.
Taxes aside, I find that dual pensioners are the Canadian retirees most likely to work too long and save too much. So, use this inheritance as an opportunity to re-evaluate your retirement readiness. Pension plans provide dates when your pension can be paid to you without reduction and too many pensioners focus on that as their retirement date, rather than deciding when to retire on purpose.
