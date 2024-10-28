You mention your spouse’s pension will be double your pension, but keep in mind that pension income splitting allows you to split defined benefit (DB) pension income, as well as other eligible pension income, with your spouse. The higher-income spouse can move up to 50% of this income to the lower-income spouse in retirement.

You do this on your tax return for the year. This allows you to determine the optimal split, so you can minimize your combined tax owing for the year, after the fact. Pension income splitting has been around for nearly 20 years, but there are no guarantees it will be around in 20 more years. So, that’s where a spousal registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) can come in handy.

What is a defined benefit? Defined benefit is a term commonly used to describe payments from pension plans that pay benefits of specific amounts or according to a specific formula. Most defined benefit plans use a formula that considers how long you’ve worked for the company, what salary you earned and other factors. For example, the plan may pay 1% of your average annual salary for your last 10 years of employment. Read the full definition, What is a defined benefit? in the MoneySense Glossary.

How do spousal RRSPs work?

Spousal RRSPs allow the lower-income spouse to open an RRSP account so the higher-income spouse can contribute to it. Your spouse can contribute to the RRSP, deducting the contributions on their tax return, and you get to withdraw from the account in the future. This strategy might further help you to equalize your retirement incomes, Kate.

Spousal RRSPs have lost their lustre due to pension income splitting, but they still have their place in Canada. A spousal RRSP may be a viable option for you, but your spouse will need to have RRSP contribution room. With a pension, you have an adjustment that reduces your RRSP room the following year. This is meant to avoid giving an unfair advantage to pension plan members, who could otherwise accrue tax-deferred pension income while contributing the same amount as a non-pensioner to their RRSP.

The best way to contribute to a spousal RRSP

Assuming your spouse has RRSP room, Kate, and their income is higher than yours, I would suggest they contribute to their own RRSP first. Keep in mind if a taxpayer has a lot of RRSP room, it may not be beneficial to deduct a large RRSP contribution in a single year. You can contribute to an RRSP and save some of the deduction for a subsequent year by carrying forward the RRSP deduction.

If a large deduction would bring a taxpayer into a much lower tax bracket, saving some of the deduction for the following year could save a lot more tax.

For example, if you could deduct the amount at a 10% higher tax rate the next year, that would amount to a 10% after-tax rate of return.

RRSP or TFSA: Which should you contribute to first?

When deciding between contributions to a RRSP or a tax-free savings account (TFSA), Kate, your current and future tax bracket is an important consideration.