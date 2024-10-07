What happens to a RRIF when the account owner dies?
Find out if a RRIF goes to the beneficiaries or spouse when the holder of this registered account passes away.
Advertisement
Find out if a RRIF goes to the beneficiaries or spouse when the holder of this registered account passes away.
Advertisement
What happens to my husband’s RRIF if he dies?
—Shearer
Shearer, if your situation is like that of most couples, when your husband dies you will have a little paperwork to do and then his registered retirement income fund (RRIF) will go to you with no immediate tax consequences and no probate. For this to happen, you must be either the beneficiary or successor owner of the account, which is a common way to set up RRIFs.
Advertisement
If the RRIF is not set up this way, there will be immediate tax consequences, and the estate wishes of your husband may not play out as intended.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
When a partner dies, the full amount of their RRIF will be added to their other income for the year and taxed at the current rate. For example, Shearer, if your husband is in Ontario and has an annual taxable income of $50,000, he would pay about $5,800 in tax, based on his marginal tax rate.
If were to die on December 31 of this year, with $300,000 in his RRIF, his total taxable income will be $350,000. And his estate would pay about $148,000 in tax, again based on his marginal tax rate. An increase of approximately $142,000, almost 50% of the value of his RRIF.
If no beneficiary or successor owner is named within the will nor RRIF documents, the RRIF proceeds will pass through the estate and will be subject to estate administration tax. If there’s a beneficiary who’s not a qualifying survivor, which I will explain later, the RRIF proceeds will pass to them tax-free, and the estate will pay the tax.
To help yourself understand that, think about what would happen if your husband has children from a first marriage. Using the $300,000 RRIF example above, the children would receive its proceeds tax-free, and your husband’s estate, possibly you, must come up with the money to pay the tax. If this is your husband’s second marriage (or yours), or either of you want to divide your assets unequally amongst your beneficiaries, make sure you understand the tax consequences you are putting on the estate and your surviving partner.
You can reduce or eliminate the tax on income from a RRIF upon your death by leaving it to a qualifying survivor. A qualifying survivor can be a:
The first one is you, Shearer. So, you’re not going to pay tax on the RRIF, if your husband passes and you succeed him. You become the owner of his RRIF or the money goes into your RRSP or RRIF.
Canadians can name a spouse as either the beneficiary or successor owner of their RRIF. As a beneficiary, Shearer, you have the choice of either paying out the RRIF to your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) and/or RRIF or taking the cash. If you take the cash or investments in kind, the RRIF value will be included with your husband’s other income for the year, as described above.
Advertisement
You may decide to take the proceeds of the RRIF in cash or in kind, if your husband has a small RRIF account and dies early in the year with little taxable income. It may be a way to get money out of the RRIF at a lower tax rate.
You have 60 days into the calendar year after your husband’s death to pay out the RRIF. Your husband’s RRIF will be closed and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will issue you a T4RIF statement for the increase in value of his RRIF from the time of his death to your payout. You will then claim an offsetting deduction when you complete your tax return.
As a successor owner, there may be a little less work for you. The RRIF is not closed; instead, you take over ownership of the RRIF and you are not issued a T4RIF for the increased value after your husband’s death. Also, if you have yet to convert your RRSP to a RRIF and your husband is younger than you are, you can maintain his lower RRIF minimum payments based on his age.
If there is a drawback to being named as a successor owner, it’s that you may not be able to reject the change in ownership and have the RRIF value added to your husband’s income, which you may do for small accounts. I had a similar situation where a client wrote the RRIF custodian asking that they not make her the owner of the RRIF, and they didn’t. The RRIF was paid to her husband’s estate. Talking to other planners since then, I have not been able to confirm if this is something that is permitted or if my client just got lucky.
Shearer, check to see if you are a beneficiary or successor owner of your husband’s RRIF. If you are, everything should be good to go. While you are at it, if you have children, consider making them secondary beneficiaries of the RRIF. I know you can add them when your husband dies, but what if you don’t get around to it before your own death? It’s better to do it now and get it done.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
The Canadian government is sending out the third carbon rebate of 2024. See who’s eligible and how much you...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
With a mix of pension benefits, registered accounts and other assets, it’s entirely possible to build a comfortable retirement.
Partner Content
We’ve graded the largest, most liquid Canadian dividend stocks based on Yield, Stability and Value. To earn top marks,...
Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...
As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....
Created By
Canadian Financial Summit
Metro and Food Basics customers in Ontario will soon have access to the program. How does Moi work, and...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...