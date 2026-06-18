A comprehensive guide to Canadian infrastructure ETFs
Investors seeking cash flow from real assets and inflation resistance should consider these infrastructure ETFs.
Advertisement
Investors seeking cash flow from real assets and inflation resistance should consider these infrastructure ETFs.
According to a forecast by Oxford Economics prepared for PwC, Canada will require roughly $4.7 trillion in infrastructure investment by 2050 to support economic growth, population expansion, and the replacement of aging assets. And it is not just private-sector forecasters highlighting the opportunity.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that the federal government will spend approximately $159 billion on infrastructure between fiscal years 2025-26 and 2029-30. Importantly, that figure excludes the recently adopted NATO 5% spending target and therefore primarily reflects civilian infrastructure investments rather than defense-related projects.
That need comes at a particularly interesting time. After recently recording two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth, Canada entered what economists commonly refer to as a technical recession.
For policymakers, infrastructure spending is often viewed differently than other forms of government expenditure because it can increase the economy’s productive capacity and support private-sector investment for decades. In contrast, relying solely on monetary policy to stimulate growth can be difficult when inflation remains a concern.
Large institutional investors have recognized this dynamic for years. At the end of fiscal 2025, CPP Investments maintained a substantial infrastructure portfolio, financed through a combination of both equity and debt investments. For institutions with long time horizons and billions of dollars to deploy, infrastructure has become a major asset class in its own right.
Retail investors, however, do not have access to the same opportunities. Direct infrastructure investments are often illiquid, require significant capital commitments, and demand specialized expertise to evaluate properly. Fortunately, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have made the asset class far more accessible.
Like our previous guide to REIT investing, this article will examine what qualifies as infrastructure, how infrastructure ETFs are constructed, and some of the most popular Canadian-listed options available today. Along the way, we’ll also cover key considerations such as methodology, fees, diversification, and liquidity so investors can better evaluate whether infrastructure deserves a place in their portfolios.
One challenge investors face when researching infrastructure is that it is not actually an official stock market sector. The equity markets in Canada, the U.S., and internationally contain a substantial number of infrastructure-related companies. The problem is that many investors fail to recognize them because infrastructure does not appear as one of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors.
According to MSCI, the 11 sectors are energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate. From there, companies are further classified into 25 industry groups, 74 industries, and 163 sub-industries. Nowhere in that framework is there an official “infrastructure” sector.
Regardless of the specific assets involved, infrastructure investments tend to share several characteristics. Many generate revenue through long-term contracts, regulated pricing structures, or essential-service demand. In some cases, contracts include inflation-linked escalators that allow revenue to rise alongside increases in consumer prices. Pipelines often incorporate inflation adjustments into transportation agreements, and utilities periodically apply for rate increases through regulators.
Just as importantly, infrastructure businesses are typically backed by tangible assets. Unlike the technology-heavy S&P 500, where a large portion of book value is tied to intellectual property, software, research and development, or other intangible assets, infrastructure companies derive much of their value from physical assets that can be seen, touched, maintained, and monetized over decades.
Therefore, infrastructure is best thought of as a cross-sector investment theme. It pulls together companies operating essential physical assets with large capital bases, high barriers to entry, and long-lived cash flows. In practice, infrastructure exposure tends to be concentrated across five sectors:
Infrastructure-oriented real estate focuses less on apartments and office buildings and more on mission-critical assets that support economic activity.
Examples include data centre REITs, which lease server capacity and computing infrastructure to cloud providers and enterprise customers, telecommunications tower REITs that own wireless infrastructure, and industrial warehouse operators that support logistics and e-commerce supply chains.
Utilities are perhaps the most recognizable form of infrastructure investing. This category includes electrical generation facilities, high-voltage transmission networks, local distribution systems that deliver power to homes and businesses, natural gas distribution networks, and wastewater utilities.
It also encompasses renewable energy infrastructure such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric facilities. Many of these assets operate under regulated frameworks that provide relatively predictable cash flows and long-term visibility into revenues.
Modern infrastructure increasingly extends beyond transportation and power networks. Communications infrastructure includes fibre-optic networks, broadband providers, wireless towers, 5G deployment networks, and submarine communication cables.
As economies become more digital, these assets have become just as critical to economic activity as roads, railways, and airports. Many of these companies are capital-intensive and pay high dividends.
Energy infrastructure is typically concentrated in the midstream segment. These companies own and operate the assets that transport, store, process, and export energy commodities. Examples include oil and natural gas pipelines, storage terminals, export facilities, gathering systems, and processing plants.
Investors may encounter these businesses as either traditional corporations or, in the United States, as master limited partnerships (MLPs). Revenue is often supported by long-term contracts and fee-based arrangements rather than direct commodity price exposure.
Industrial infrastructure generally focuses on transportation networks that facilitate the movement of people and goods. Examples include freight railways, airports, seaports, toll roads, cargo terminals, and intermodal transportation networks.
These assets often benefit from high barriers to entry, strategic geographic positioning, and long useful lives, making them core components of many infrastructure portfolios. However, they can be cyclical and tied to economic booms and busts.
Building a diversified infrastructure allocation from individual securities requires considerable research, due diligence, and portfolio construction decisions. Investors need to determine not only which assets to own, but also how much weight each should receive.
An infrastructure ETF effectively outsources that process, whether through a rules-based index methodology or active management. Investors can buy and sell it as they would a single stock, with a bid and ask price while maintaining eligibility for registered accounts like a TFSA or RRSP.
A useful starting point for investors is an ETF screener such as Cboe Canada’s ETF Market Screener. Simply searching for the term “infrastructure” reveals roughly 20 Canadian-listed options. From there, investors can filter funds by metrics such as assets under management (AUM), management expense ratio (MER), historical performance, and other characteristics relevant to their objectives.
For this article, we selected three ETFs to profile, representing different approaches to the category. One stands out for its longevity and large asset base, another for its relatively low fees, and one is a newer entrant that offers a different take on infrastructure exposure.
CIF is one of the oldest infrastructure-themed ETFs available to Canadian investors. The fund launched on August 27, 2008, and, as of June 16, 2026, managed just over $1.5 billion in AUM.
CIF is a passive ETF that tracks the FTSE Global Core Infrastructure Index. Today, the portfolio consists of approximately 60 holdings and carries a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 1.76%, paid quarterly. Looking at the sector allocation, the portfolio has a fairly classic infrastructure profile. Utilities account for roughly 46% of assets, followed by capital goods at 29.7%, with energy contributing another 20%.
Get up to 3.00% interest on your savings without any fees.
Lock in your deposit and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 3.50%.
Open a High Interest Savings Account right now and earn 4.60% interest for 5 months. Only on eligible deposits up to $100,000.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Despite being marketed as a global infrastructure ETF, the portfolio remains heavily concentrated in North America. The United States represents roughly 47% of assets, while Canada accounts for another 32.6%. That concentration highlights a reality of infrastructure investing through public markets. Many infrastructure assets around the world, especially in emerging markets, remain privately owned, government owned, or held by institutional investors rather than publicly traded corporations.
Canadian investors will still recognize many of the holdings. For example, the portfolio includes companies such as ATCO, whose operations span regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, and logistics assets, as well as Canadian Utilities, one of Canada’s largest regulated utility operators. Energy infrastructure exposure is also represented through companies such as Keyera Corp., which operates natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets across western Canada.
Historical performance has been respectable. Over the trailing 10-year period, CIF delivered an annualized total return of 14.66%. For comparison, the iShares MSCI World Index ETF (XWD) returned 13.32% annualized over the same period. More importantly, CIF has historically displayed lower sensitivity to broader equity-market volatility during certain environments.
A useful example occurred in 2022, when rising interest rates and elevated inflation weighed heavily on global equities. While XWD declined 11.39% that year, CIF generated a positive return of 6.71%, illustrating the potential diversification benefits infrastructure exposure can provide.
That said, investors should pay close attention to fees. CIF’s 0.72% management expense ratio (MER) was relatively competitive when the ETF launched in 2008, but it looks expensive by modern indexing standards. Over long holding periods, that fee drag compounds and becomes a meaningful hurdle. It is also one reason why CIF’s historical tracking error relative to its benchmark has tended to be wider.
The MER of an ETF reduces income available for distribution. Since a significant portion of total returns often comes from reinvested distributions, even seemingly small differences in fees can compound into meaningful performance gaps over long holding periods.
Historically, infrastructure ETFs in Canada have been a relatively small category, and that limited competition has resulted in MERs that remain elevated compared with broad-market index ETFs.
Newer entrants, however, are beginning to challenge that status quo. A good example is QINF, which currently charges a 0.45% MER. All else being equal, that translates into roughly $45 annually in fees on a $10,000 investment, compared with approximately $72 for CIF.
QINF passively tracks the Solactive Global Infrastructure Select CAD Index. Compared with its peers, the portfolio is broader, currently holding 101 companies. Utilities dominate the fund, accounting for roughly 75.1% of assets, while energy infrastructure contributes another 20%.
Geographically, the fund still maintains a substantial North American footprint. The United States represents approximately 58% of assets. One notable difference, however, is that Canada accounts for only about 12% of the portfolio. Spain and the United Kingdom rank third and fourth respectively, each contributing just over 6% of assets.
The top holdings will look familiar to investors who have reviewed other infrastructure funds. Canadian infrastructure leaders Enbridge and TC Energy both figure prominently. However, reflecting the fund’s utility-heavy sector exposure, many of the largest positions are regulated utility companies, including NextEra Energy, Southern Company, Duke Energy, and Constellation Energy.
The main concern with QINF is not necessarily its portfolio construction or fee structure, but rather its size. As of June 2026, the fund manages approximately $47 million in AUM. While that is by no means tiny, it sits near a threshold that many ETF industry observers monitor closely.
In the U.S., AUM of roughly $50 million are often cited as the level at which an ETF begins to achieve greater long-term viability. That does not mean QINF is at immediate risk, but it is a factor prospective investors should monitor.
Growth-oriented investors who care less about distributions and more about capital appreciation may appreciate the different approach taken by PAVE. Unlike the traditional infrastructure funds discussed earlier, PAVE is not primarily focused on owning toll-booth-style businesses.
The word “development” in the fund’s name gives away the strategy. Rather than investing in the owners of infrastructure assets, PAVE focuses on the companies that provide the materials, equipment, engineering, and expertise required to build and expand infrastructure projects in the first place.
Traditional infrastructure ETFs are often designed to provide stable cash flows generated from operating existing assets. PAVE, by contrast, is more directly tied to the growth in infrastructure spending itself. Investors looking to capitalize on rising government and private-sector infrastructure investment may find this approach particularly appealing.
As a result, the holdings look very different from what investors might expect from a conventional infrastructure ETF. While there are some classic infrastructure names, including major U.S. railways such as Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and CSX Corporation, much of the portfolio is concentrated in companies that help build, automate, electrify, and maintain infrastructure assets.
Examples include Rockwell Automation, which provides industrial automation and control systems; Trane Technologies, which specializes in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and building efficiency solutions; and Eaton Corporation, whose electrical equipment and power management products are widely used in infrastructure projects. Quanta Services is another notable holding, providing engineering, construction, and maintenance services for utility, energy, and communications infrastructure.
Unsurprisingly, the sector allocations reflect this emphasis. Rather than being dominated by utilities and energy infrastructure operators, industrials account for nearly 75% of the portfolio. Materials represent another 20%. That materials exposure is particularly important because infrastructure projects are extremely resource-intensive.
Whether building transmission lines, railways, pipelines, bridges, airports, or data centres, large quantities of steel, copper, aggregates, cement, aluminum, and other industrial materials are required. Companies involved in extracting, refining, and supplying these inputs can therefore benefit directly from rising infrastructure investment.
PAVE is relatively new to Canadian investors, having launched in April 2026 and currently managing approximately $8.8 million in assets under management. However, investors should recognize that the Canadian-listed fund is essentially a clone of the much larger U.S.-listed PAVE.
That U.S. version has been trading since 2017 and manages just over US$14 billion in assets. It carries a 0.47% expense ratio and has built an impressive track record. Morningstar currently assigns the fund a five-star rating and ranks it among the strongest performers in the infrastructure category on a risk-adjusted basis. Over the trailing five-year period, it delivered an annualized return of 16.06%.
The Canadian-listed version currently charges a 0.49% management fee. However, investors should note that a management fee is not the same thing as a management expense ratio. Because the fund has not yet completed a full fiscal year, its actual MER is not yet known.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Artificial intelligence is best at overcoming the friction that stops you from taking up new pursuits, users insist.
Learn how RDSP withdrawals work, including the 10-year rule, grant repayment requirements, taxes, and mandatory withdrawals after age 60.
The GST quick method can simplify tax reporting for small businesses—but it’s not right for everyone. Here’s who qualifies...
Could moving your RRIF into segregated funds lower estate taxes? Maybe—but higher fees and other trade-offs could leave your...
Changes to Canada’s Disability Tax Credit will make it easier to qualify, reduce CRA red tape, and expand access...
You might be missing valuable tax credits, deductions, and filing opportunities. Here are nine ways to maximize your tax...
We check in on some champions of early retirement nearing their own finish line of financial independence.
What inflation, investment return, and life expectancy assumptions should Canadians use for retirement planning? Here’s what financial planners recommend.
The Saskatchewan Pension Plan gives Canadians another way to save for retirement, with low fees, locked-in contributions, and...
Tax instalments can be confusing. Learn how the CRA calculates quarterly payments, when you can adjust them, and how...