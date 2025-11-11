Advertisement

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada Q3 profit plunges to as strike weighs on results

Catch up on the latest quarterly results from some of Canada’s biggest companies, including updates across the airline, energy,...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

The Questrade logo is seen on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

News

Questrade secures approval to launch Canada’s newest bank

Questbank will expand Questrade into everyday banking, complementing its wealth and investment services while joining other fintechs in challenging...

President Donald Trump, center, surrounded by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., from left, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, holds up the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, after he signs the bill in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington.

Crypto

Canadian stablecoins push ahead amid growing regulatory calls

Canadian stablecoin initiatives move forward amid calls for clearer rules and regulation to protect the financial system and domestic...

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa. Restaurant Brands, which operates Burger King, reports financial results Friday, Aug. 2.

News

Stock news for investors: RBI earnings rise as Tim Hortons and international growth boost results

Canadian companies post mixed updates, with earnings gains at RBI and Parkland, losses at Algoma and Corus, and major...

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Pensions

Young Canadians sue CPP Investments over climate risks

Plaintiffs allege the Canada Pension Plan is exposing their retirement savings to unnecessary risk by underestimating climate change impacts.

Retired Money

Who you gonna trust: Barry Ritholtz or Jim Cramer?

A trio of new books from notable (and notorious) authors offer fresh insights on retirement investing.

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

ETFs

Covered call ETFs have high yields but come with a trade-off

Covered call ETFs are gaining popularity in Canada, offering higher income for investors—but experts warn of higher fees and...

Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Iamgold expands, Teck advances merger talks, and Wealthsimple hits $100B milestone

Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...

