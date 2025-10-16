How to read your investment statements
Reviewing your investment statements each month can help you understand your money, build financial confidence, and make informed decisions.
Failing to read your investment statements that arrive each month creates unnecessary risk and missed opportunities to catch errors, track progress, and stay aligned with your financial goals. Learning how to read your investment statement takes only a few minutes each month and provides important oversight into your portfolio.
This guide breaks down exactly what to look for so you can quickly assess your investments and make informed decisions.
Regularly reviewing your investment statement allows you to:
Developing the habit of looking at your statement helps reduce uncertainty, strengthens your financial awareness, and ensures there are no surprises down the road.
Investment statements often go unread because they can seem long and complicated. The numbers and financial terms are not always easy to make sense of, which can make the whole document feel intimidating. Some common challenges include:
Once you know what to focus on, the statement becomes much easier to read. Instead of feeling stressed, it can be a helpful tool to check your progress and confirm your investments are on track.
Reviewing an investment statement doesn’t need to take much time. By focusing on a few key areas—like total value, transactions, and performance—you can quickly gain a clear understanding of how your portfolio is doing.
Treating this as a regular financial check-in, much like reviewing a budget or tracking monthly expenses, helps build familiarity and confidence. Over time, the process becomes easier, and what once felt complicated turns into a simple habit that keeps you feeling in control.
Think of it as a monthly check-in with your future self. The more familiar you become with your statements, the easier and more natural the process will feel.
When you start reviewing your statement, here’s where to direct your attention.
Start with the big picture. Look at the total value of your portfolio and compare it with the previous month’s figure. This indicates whether the overall value has increased or decreased. While market changes are normal, this quick comparison helps you track your progress over time.
Next, review the activity in your account. Did you make a deposit or a withdrawal? Did you purchase a new investment? What fees were charged?
Every transaction should line up with your expectations. If you notice something that doesn’t make sense or if a transaction appears to be missing, it’s important to follow up with your financial advisor.
The holdings section shows what you own and the value associated with each investment. Here, you’ll typically see:
It’s important to know that the difference between book value and market value doesn’t always show your real return. For example, if dividends are automatically reinvested back into an investment, your book value goes up even though you didn’t put in extra money yourself.
Your statement will also display your allocation to categories such as stocks, bonds, and cash. This breakdown should reflect your risk tolerance and long-term goals. If your allocation has shifted significantly due to market performance, it may be time to rebalance to get back on track.
Finally, look at your overall performance and the fees charged. Some statements include your rate of return, though not all do. If yours does not, you can request a performance summary from your advisor.
At least annually, you should receive a summary statement that outlines the total fees paid during the year and the rate of return you earned on an after-fee basis. Having this information is key to understanding whether your portfolio is meeting expectations.
Your investment statement is designed to keep you informed. By reviewing it regularly, you will not only spot potential issues early, but also develop greater confidence in your long-term financial plan.
If you notice something does not make sense or appears out of place, reach out to your advisor for clarification and support.
