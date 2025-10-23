Advertisement

Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Iamgold expands, Teck advances merger talks, and Wealthsimple hits $100B milestone

Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...

Cryptomus logo

Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptomus fined record $177M by Fintrac

Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

ETFs

Beyond bullion: Smarter ways for Canadians to invest in gold

Physical gold isn't the only option. How ETFs, closed-end funds, and gold miners compare for Canadian investors.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

News

Stock news for investors: Cenovus boosts MEG Energy stake to 9.8%

Cenovus builds momentum for its MEG Energy takeover with a bigger stake, while major deals from Parkland and Cineplex...

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. In an era inundated with scams promising free money from Nigerian princes or easy millions if you just hand over a few crypto coins in advance, Sherry MacLennan and Lindsey Moore really might have money for you.

Crypto

Stablecoins may offer a faster, cheaper way to send money overseas

Stablecoins could help Canadians save on costly remittance fees, offering a quicker, more affordable way to send money abroad.

Senior couple at a computer with papers

Investing

Individual vs. joint investment accounts: What every couple should know

Non-registered accounts held individually can lead to frozen funds and probate fees. Learn how joint accounts can protect your...

A woman taking a course

Financial literacy

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada

Canadians have more options than ever to learn about personal finance. Here are the best free courses available—online or...

Older woman reading a paper

Investing

How to read your investment statements 

Reviewing your investment statements each month can help you understand your money, build financial confidence, and make informed decisions.

