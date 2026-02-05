But according to the 2026 CIBC Ambitions Index, that playbook hasn’t just been updated, it’s been rewritten.

Now, if you’re choosing a workplace based on its mentorship and its cultural vibe over the largest possible figure on your offer letter, you’re not lacking ambition, you’re being intentional about what really matters. You might even be following the same advice as billionaires like Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, who have long stated that the right environment matters more for long-term success than an extra few grand a year in your twenties.

To understand how Gen Z and Millennials are navigating this shift, I spoke with Carissa Lucreziano, Vice President of Financial Planning and Advice at CIBC. She’s seeing a massive generational move toward what she calls, “a different ambition.”

“It’s not about having less ambition; it’s really about having a different ambition,” Lucreziano explains. “For Gen Z, success goes beyond just the paycheck and the promotions, it’s much more broad in scope. They’re looking for purpose. They’re looking for flexibility and experiences that matter.”

The “purpose over pay” pivot

The data is clear: 79% of Gen Z and 82% of Millennials say meaningful contributions matter more than a higher salary. In a time where traditional milestones like homeownership can feel unattainable, young Canadians are pivoting toward better company vibes—but not in a flighty way (like the term might imply). They’re looking for alignment with their values, time, and mental health.

“A huge driver behind this is values,” says Lucreziano. “The majority of Gen Z—almost 80%—say that their ambitions are closely tied to their personal values and a desire to have a meaningful impact.”

This isn’t just about feeling good about going into the office on Monday morning, it’s a practical adaptation to a world where the old rules of “loyalty for life” no longer apply. Many young workers are also growing up with economic uncertainty, higher costs, and less predictable career paths, so they’re building careers around flexibility and stability. By prioritizing job satisfaction and personal growth, Gen Z is building a different kind of resilience.

Balancing the present with future security

Of course, “vibes” won’t pay the rent in downtown Toronto or Vancouver. The question for many young professionals is how to chase a purpose-driven life without compromising their financial future. And somewhat surprisingly, the Index found that nearly 70% of Gen Z value experiences over saving for an early retirement.

But Lucreziano says this isn’t about financial recklessness, it’s a reaction to reality. Many young Canadians are trying to balance quality of life today with long-term resilience, especially when traditional milestones can feel less attainable than they did for previous generations.

So, how do you choose a feel-right role while still building wealth? Lucreziano suggests putting a basic financial foundation in place first, so your future is protected while you focus more on growth now.

“Young Canadians can prioritize experiences without compromising long-term security by putting a basic financial foundation in place first.”

Here’s Lucreziano’s 3-step “safety net” that runs in the background while you focus on building your professional foundation:

Build an emergency buffer: Start small, but start now. This is your freedom fund, the cash that lets you walk away if a workplace turns toxic, a contract ends, or your hours get cut. Even a few hundred dollars is a solid start. Automate your habits: “Automate savings. As we all know, over time, when you have an automatic savings plan, that’s how you are able to achieve greater wealth in the future.” Translation: Set up an automatic transfer for the same day you get paid, so you’re building wealth without strictly relying on willpower. Plan your experiences: Instead of impulse spending, treat experiences (travel, concerts, courses, wellness) as planned expenses. “It means planning ahead for experiences and aligning those choices with cash flow rather than credit.” If you’re using credit, use it with a plan: know the payoff date before you tap.

The cost of hesitation

The biggest mistake Lucreziano sees isn’t taking a lower-paying job in favour of a better-fitting role, it’s waiting for the “perfect” financial moment to start a plan.

“One mistake I often see when you’re thinking about value-driven young professionals is being too worried about making the wrong financial decision that you hesitate to start at all,” she says. “It’s really about progress. It’s about the journey one step at a time.”

Investing is a great example of this: you don’t need perfect timing or a perfect strategy, you just need a start date.

The bottom line for Gen Zs today

If you’re weighing two job offers—one with a high salary but a culture that doesn’t quite fit, and another with lower pay but strong mentorship, flexibility, and growth potential—the data confirms what many in Gen Z already know: early-career success isn’t just about the biggest paycheck. It’s about the opportunity that makes you better.

Because in a volatile economy, adaptability is a financial strategy, too. “The most important habits are consistency and adaptability.” And, as Lucreziano puts it, “Long term stability today is less about hitting specific milestones and more about the journey to financial well-being.”