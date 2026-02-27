“Cash flow is oxygen”: Financial wisdom from SmartSweets founder Tara Bosch
Tara Bosch of SmartSweets shares the financial lessons, mindset shifts, and money habits that helped her build and sell a $360M global brand.
Tara Bosch didn’t just build a candy company, she built a global brand with purpose. The founder of SmartSweets challenged the status quo, scaling the business from her kitchen to international shelves, appearing on Dragons’ Den, and then selling it in 2020 for $360 million—all before the age of 30.
In this My MoneySense feature, Bosch opens up about the financial lessons that shaped her journey, from the power of cash flow and strategic debt to the value of investing in herself and trusting her instincts. She shares how her approach to money has been guided by curiosity, intentionality, and long-term thinking, offering practical insights for founders and anyone looking to grow both wealth and impact.
Catch her this week as she returns to the den—this time as a dragon to invest in others.
I have always been inspired by people who invest with purpose and conviction, especially women who have created entirely new categories. Sara Blakely was a huge early example for me. She did not wait for permission or credentials. She trusted her gut and then invested back in other women to lift those up who came behind her.
The people I respect most think through the lens of a “marathon vs sprint” and measure success in impact as much as returns. That mindset has shaped how I build and how I invest.
I recharge by moving my body, being in nature, at our pony paradise farm, and being around the people I love. Travel is a big one for me, not just for the experience but because it expands perspective.
I am endlessly curious. I love learning, whether that is through books, podcasts, or meeting founders who think differently than I do. Even my free time usually includes some form of growth.
Honestly, I don’t think I’d change a thing and I would be doing exactly what I am doing right now. Financial freedom isn’t about working so that you don’t have to anymore. I feel most alive building things that challenge the status quo and make people’s lives better. Money as no object to me still means investing in even more mission driven founders and ideas.
I grew up the daughter of a mom who became a single mom in my teenage years, and my Oma financially supported us throughout my life. That shaped me deeply. There was always love and support, but there was also an awareness that money mattered.
I started working at 13, and worked multiple full time jobs through my teens and college years. That created an early drive for independence. I learned that money equals options, and options equal freedom.
My first car! I saved $4,500 and my Oma generously offered to match that, and I purchased my trusty 2009 Honda Fit Hatchback. It made me feel confident and independent. It was less about the car and more about the feeling of earning something myself.
I worked at McDonalds. I saved every penny I made. I have always been a saver by nature, not out of fear but because I liked knowing I was building toward something bigger.
Cash flow is oxygen—in life and business.
Invest in yourself—your skills, your health, and your mindset. Those are assets that compound in ways money alone never can. The highest-return investments I have made have always been in personal growth.
Play it safe. If I had played it “safe,” SmartSweets would not exist. The most meaningful opportunities in my life came from taking calculated risks that did not look logical on paper. Safety does not build categories; courage does.
A large sum, if I can deploy it intentionally. I believe in investing capital strategically to create impact and long-term value. Money is a tool; I would rather have the flexibility to build with it.
Funding does not have to look traditional. When I was starting SmartSweets, raising equity felt impossible. Instead, I secured a $105K debt financing loan and used debt to scale. That decision allowed me to maintain majority control, give meaningful equity to early employees, and give equity to advisors who were critical to our growth.
Debt is often viewed negatively, but structured responsibly, it can be an incredibly powerful tool.
That it is linear or fast. Real wealth compounds quietly over time. Whether it is business equity or investments, the magic happens in consistency. It is usually slower than people want and bigger than they expect.
I don’t have major regrets, but I wish I had trusted my instincts sooner in certain decisions. Money decisions often feel purely analytical, but intuition is powerful and I have learned to balance both.
Alignment. Value means spending in ways that support your priorities. I do not mind spending on experiences, travel, learning, or health. Anything that expands perspective and creativity is worth it.
The money to boot-strap SmartSweets. There was not a flashy purchase. Every dollar went back into SmartSweets: Inventory, packaging, product development. The business was the investment.
Debt is neutral; it is a tool. Used carelessly, it creates pressure. Used strategically, it creates leverage. For me, debt financing allowed ownership, control, and long-term value creation. The key is understanding your cash flow and risk tolerance before taking it on.
Travel. Experiences over things, always. The return on perspective is exponential.
I tend to gravitate more toward mindset and long-term thinking books than tactical finance books. I am drawn to books about building, leadership, and compounding impact because money follows value creation.
A handwritten reminder, something grounding that reconnects me to why I started. When you are building at scale, it is easy to get distracted. Staying rooted in purpose matters.
All of Willa, my daughter’s, baby memory boxes. They are filled with the tiniest, most ordinary things, but to me they hold the most extraordinary season of my life. They represent growth, love, and how quickly something small becomes everything. Just like building a company, it reminds me that the early days—even when they feel messy or imperfect—are often the most meaningful.
To continue building and investing in companies that meaningfully improve people’s lives and to mentor more founders so the impact compounds beyond anything I could ever build alone.
Own, if it aligns with your stage of life and flexibility needs.
Depends on the asset and the intention behind it. Ownership builds equity. Flexibility has value, too.
Both. Save for security, invest for growth.
Always know your numbers. Live within your means, but design your means around what matters most.
