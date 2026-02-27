In this My MoneySense feature, Bosch opens up about the financial lessons that shaped her journey, from the power of cash flow and strategic debt to the value of investing in herself and trusting her instincts. She shares how her approach to money has been guided by curiosity, intentionality, and long-term thinking, offering practical insights for founders and anyone looking to grow both wealth and impact.

Catch her this week as she returns to the den—this time as a dragon to invest in others.

Who are your money heroes?

I have always been inspired by people who invest with purpose and conviction, especially women who have created entirely new categories. Sara Blakely was a huge early example for me. She did not wait for permission or credentials. She trusted her gut and then invested back in other women to lift those up who came behind her.

The people I respect most think through the lens of a “marathon vs sprint” and measure success in impact as much as returns. That mindset has shaped how I build and how I invest.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I recharge by moving my body, being in nature, at our pony paradise farm, and being around the people I love. Travel is a big one for me, not just for the experience but because it expands perspective.

I am endlessly curious. I love learning, whether that is through books, podcasts, or meeting founders who think differently than I do. Even my free time usually includes some form of growth.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Honestly, I don’t think I’d change a thing and I would be doing exactly what I am doing right now. Financial freedom isn’t about working so that you don’t have to anymore. I feel most alive building things that challenge the status quo and make people’s lives better. Money as no object to me still means investing in even more mission driven founders and ideas.

What was your earliest memory about money?

I grew up the daughter of a mom who became a single mom in my teenage years, and my Oma financially supported us throughout my life. That shaped me deeply. There was always love and support, but there was also an awareness that money mattered.

I started working at 13, and worked multiple full time jobs through my teens and college years. That created an early drive for independence. I learned that money equals options, and options equal freedom.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

My first car! I saved $4,500 and my Oma generously offered to match that, and I purchased my trusty 2009 Honda Fit Hatchback. It made me feel confident and independent. It was less about the car and more about the feeling of earning something myself.

What was your first job?

I worked at McDonalds. I saved every penny I made. I have always been a saver by nature, not out of fear but because I liked knowing I was building toward something bigger.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Cash flow is oxygen—in life and business.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Invest in yourself—your skills, your health, and your mindset. Those are assets that compound in ways money alone never can. The highest-return investments I have made have always been in personal growth.

What’s the worst money advice you’ve ever received?

Play it safe. If I had played it “safe,” SmartSweets would not exist. The most meaningful opportunities in my life came from taking calculated risks that did not look logical on paper. Safety does not build categories; courage does.

Would you rather receive a large sum of money all at once or a smaller amount of money every week/month for life?

A large sum, if I can deploy it intentionally. I believe in investing capital strategically to create impact and long-term value. Money is a tool; I would rather have the flexibility to build with it.

What do you think is the most underrated financial advice?

Funding does not have to look traditional. When I was starting SmartSweets, raising equity felt impossible. Instead, I secured a $105K debt financing loan and used debt to scale. That decision allowed me to maintain majority control, give meaningful equity to early employees, and give equity to advisors who were critical to our growth.