Related Articles

MoneyFlex

Playing with FIRE: Why financial independence looks different for young Canadians

Can Gen Z really afford to retire early? Here are some ways young Canadians can rethink the FIRE approach...

Ask a Planner

How to reduce capital gains tax with RRSP contributions

RRSP contributions can reduce capital gains tax. How does that work, and when might a different tax strategy be...

Trader reacts to frozen bond market

ETFs

Is your bond ETF actually a safe investment? Here’s how to check

Broad bond index ETFs haven’t always been there for investors in the past. Here’s a safer alternative if you’re...

Ask a Planner

Who pays tax on cash gifts in Canada?

Want to give or loan money to your children? Here are the factors that determine who pays tax in...

Illustration of bitcoin coins fallling from the sky with parachutes

Canadian Crypto Observer

Has the bitcoin bubble burst?

Bitcoin’s price plummets—should you “buy the dip”? Plus, Canada’s first levered bitcoin and ethereum ETFs are here.

A Canadian woman and man looking at income statements to prepare their taxes for a tariff war.

Jacks on Tax

Worried about tariffs and their effects? Look at your taxes

Here are two ways to manage the effects of tariffs in Canada, plus three statements to prepare to ensure...

Older woman working in department store

Retired Money

Why “unretirement” may be the fate of so many Canadians

Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 12, 2025

Ask a Planner

Can you decline or step down as power of attorney in Canada?

Power of attorney compensation can be high, but the role can be a lot of work. Here’s what happens...

Ask a Planner

How RRIF withdrawals work when you have multiple registered accounts

Canadians must begin taking RRIF withdrawals the year after converting an RRSP. What happens if you convert only part...

