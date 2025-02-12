Advertisement

woman lies on psychiatrist's couch

Financial literacy

Why your therapist wants to talk to you about money

Finances can be a fraught subject, so don’t leave it out in psychotherapy.

House with Canadian flag: Will the housing markets open with the Bank of Canada's Jan. 29 rate announcement?

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 29, 2025

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

MoneyFlex

I hate working: What can I do about it?

Work is called work for a reason. But for some, it might be time for a break or a...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2025

This is our list of the top dividend stocks for 2025. Use our ranking as a tool to help...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2025

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Past performance: How our 2024 picks performed

Last year’s dividend stock picks did fairly well, despite competition from other investments, and the B-Team managed to outperform...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Methodology: How we chose Canada’s best dividend stocks 2025

A-grade stocks represent our top picks—and, reflecting a challenging set of market conditions, they’re scarcer than usual. But there...

A Canadian home in the winter, which wo

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada? A look at 2024 and 2025

Crypto

Donald Trump’s new meme coin: $Trump

Trump promotes new meme coin before taking office on pro-crypto agenda.

