Loriot is the host of “Diverse Dividends,” a video podcast series by CFA Society Toronto that premiered in January. The series features in-depth, candid interviews with senior leaders from diverse sectors and topics, including asset management. Below, she shares her earliest money memory, her money heroes, what got her started in finance, and where she wants to own her next vacation property.

Who are your money heroes?

Being a finance professional, one might assume that I have money heroes, but I don’t. However, there are people who have influenced my view on money. My sister influenced me on becoming astute in finance at a very young age, because she identified early signs in me that made her think I’d be good at it. We had planned to start a business together when we were just kids and my role would have been to manage its finances. It really stuck with me because she really believed that I’d be good at it, and as a result, so did I! It completely influenced my career trajectory. Additionally, when I was 12 or 13, my best friend’s father gave me a book titled The Wealthy Barber by David Chilton. The book had a profound effect on me as I discovered the power of compounding. At the time, I felt like I had made a discovery.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I like to spend my free time with my family, creating memories and watching my one-year-old daughter grow up. It’s funny how, before my husband and I had a child, I do not remember what we did with all of our free time! With our family, the simplest moments such as having a dancing party with our daughter are the best. We also love spending time at our cottage and connecting with nature, trying new recipes and discovering new wines (not with my daughter, of course.)

In addition to creating memories with my family, I like to spend my free time doing things I hope have an impact. I am a very proud volunteer with CFA Society Toronto, the world’s largest professional association of its kind serving the finance and investment industry of Toronto. My engagement with this organization has allowed me to organize events that are relevant to me and on topics that I care about. For example, I’ve organized conferences on the topic of women in finance, and I’m the host of CFA Society Toronto’ new series, “Diverse Dividends,” where I get to interview influential leaders in our industry. Being a part of CFA Society Toronto has been instrumental to my career. I wish I knew I could have become a member before I became a CFA charterholder.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Do you want to see my vision board? My husband and I have ambitious goals for our future, which has allowed me to reframe how I view money and the place it holds in my life. Money is what will allow me to get to our end goal, which is to spend quality time with our family, without restrictions. Part of our lofty goals is to have properties all over the world and to spend time at each of them as our hearts desire. Gotta dream big, right? So if money was no object, you’d find me, alongside my husband and daughter in our Spanish villa by the water. It feels ambitious, and far away, but the best way to ensure it happens is to start dreaming about it.

What was your earliest memory about money?

I remember being very debt-averse and saving every penny I had. This might have something to do with the fact that my parents were not very good with money, and the impact it had on me. Despite it all, I always had everything I needed. However, I remember promising myself at a very young age that I’d be financially comfortable when I grew up.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Five-year-old Sara received $20 for her birthday and bought a pair of shoes. Older Sara is still the same!

What was your first job?

I was 15 when I got my very first job and I was working in the kitchen of St-Hubert, a chain in Québec.