Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A young man and woman look at crypto data on a tablet

Crypto

How to invest tax-free in a bitcoin ETF in Canada

You can’t hold crypto in a registered account, but you can hold crypto ETFs. Just keep these pros and...

How to invest tax-free in a bitcoin ETF in Canada
Hands holding a phone with a Wealthsimple icon

News

Wealthsimple reveals that it’s now profitable, after 10 years in operation

Financial platform Wealthsimple has been in business for a decade, as of this month. Revenue and assets are up—and...

Wealthsimple reveals that it’s now profitable, after 10 years in operation
A woman looks sadly at her smartphone

Crypto

What are the risks of trading crypto?

Before you invest in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, understand how to manage their risks—including the errors you might...

What are the risks of trading crypto?
Mall photo to show that clothing prices keeping inflation low in the latest CPI report.

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2%, paving way for another interest rate cut

Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than three years.

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2%, paving way for another interest rate cut
Family moving into their rental home in Canada. Is it expensive?

Renting

Why is rent so expensive in Canada?

Rent is expensive in Canada. What’s contributing to high and ever-increasing rent prices? Find out and see how you...

Why is rent so expensive in Canada?

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate—and what it means for your investments

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation ticked back up in May. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks,...

Canada’s inflation rate—and what it means for your investments
A woman stares at her phone in shock, realizing she's been scammed.

Crypto

10 common crypto scams and how to avoid them

Crypto scams are rising in Canada. Learn about the most prevalent schemes and how to protect yourself.

10 common crypto scams and how to avoid them
Two women and a young girl laying cross them laugh while watching TV

Ask a Planner

Borrowing from your HELOC to invest in equities

You can use a HELOC for leveraged investing. But what happens if you sell your home and want to...

Borrowing from your HELOC to invest in equities

Spend

Guide to inflation: Price changes, the pandemic and your pocketbook

This guide will help you understand what inflation is, how it's calculated, and what it means for your personal...

Guide to inflation: Price changes, the pandemic and your pocketbook
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Advertisement