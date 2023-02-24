In his memoir, No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot (Penguin Random House, October 2022), Hall writes about wearing a suit on his first day as a mail clerk at a law firm. Although everyone else in the mailroom wore jeans and a T-shirt, he quickly learned that, in the corporate world, first impressions matter. In the elevator, junior lawyers would casually speak to him about mergers and acquisitions, thinking that he was “one of them.” Hall wanted to keep up, so he read after-hours at the firm’s library. He later launched his own consulting business.

Unwavering and determined, Hall later opened his own private equity firm, WeShall Investments Inc., and an advisory firm, Kingsdale Advisors, and he now leads the board of directors at the BlackNorth Initiative, which aims to end systemic racism affecting Black people in Canada. Read about the life lessons and money management skills he learned along the way.

Who are your financial heroes?

American businessman Robert Smith. He has been extremely successful in backing entrepreneurs but also in giving back to uplift the Black community.

How do you like to spend your free time?

With my family on vacation.

What was your earliest memory about money?

My earliest memory about money was my grandmother not having enough to feed her 10 grandkids and needing to stretch a dollar.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

I bought a car—a 1980 Dodge Omni.

What was your first job?

Delivering The Toronto Star. I deposited my first paycheque in the bank, as I was always conscious of saving money. Most people in lower-income households are taught to save—not about how to invest. Saving helped me, though. When I moved out of my dad’s house at 18, I had money in the bank to cover the first few months of rent and a down payment.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Never get too emotionally involved in any investment.