Who are your money heroes?

I always admire individuals who have successfully created their dream lifestyle, while still having the means to give back to the community.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Most of my free time is spent focusing on Living on a Loonie and helping Canadians save money. I started Living on a Loonie to help save on costs when I was a university student. I haven’t looked back since. I continue to share videos with easy-to-follow saving tips on groceries, clothing, travelling and more.

Aside from that, I love to hang out with family and friends, enjoy some good food and attend concerts or sporting events.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

One of my passion projects is helping to fight food insecurity within Canada and the world. Couponing has allowed me to do this on a local level, but I would love to be able to give back on a larger scale.

What was your earliest memory about money?

Counting fake coins in elementary school is my earliest memory about money. It helped me better understand the basics of money.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Clothing. I used to get so excited for my birthday or other holidays. I would get money and run straight to the mall. Looking back now it wasn’t the smartest decision, but I’ve come a long way with my money management skills.

What was your first job?

I was a cashier at a hardware store. My first pay cheque was probably for a concert ticket.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Have a credit card that works for you. When I got my first credit card, I never received any points, cash back or rewards. It was only years later I realized the card I had didn’t fit my lifestyle.