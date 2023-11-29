Three years later, he and his family moved to Antigonish, Nova Scotia, as refugees. As they settled into their new home, Hadhad had the idea to re-establish the family chocolate business. He was named one of RBC’s Top 25 Canadian Immigrants and RBC’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020, and he has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. His family’s story is the subject of the best-selling book Peace by Chocolate, as well as a feature film by the same name.

Who is your investing hero?

Warren Buffett for his massively known successful investing approach. I am also inspired by how celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Ryan Reynolds use their wealth and platforms to serve their community.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I enjoy spending my free time learning new skills, staying active and exploring nature. I also like to explore new hobbies and spend quality time with family and friends.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I would likely be writing and blogging more, exploring different cultures, and pursuing new passions while focusing on serving others.

What was your earliest memory about money?

My first memory is learning to save with the money box that my grandmother bought me when I was eight years old. It’s the most significant gift of my childhood. It taught me to save up my allowance to buy a special toy I wanted. I also learned the value of patience and the satisfaction of achieving a financial goal because I couldn’t open it until it was full.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

When I opened my money box, I bought a bicycle, Pokémon cards and LEGO sets. This was a significant purchase for me, and I had to save for a while to afford it.

What was your first job?

My first job was working at my father’s chocolate factory when I was a teenager, helping in the packaging department. The first part of my job was enjoyable since I was always eating chocolate while I worked. The first real paycheque I earned, I saved a portion and treated my friends to a nice dinner.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

The importance of financial planning, budgeting and living within my means. I realized the significance of saving for the future and avoiding unnecessary debt. If I could do anything differently, I would have started investing earlier.