Who are your money heroes?

Bryan Borzykowski: Julie Shipley-Strickland, of course.

Julie Shipley-Strickland: My paternal grandma. She invested steadily for the long term and researched thoroughly what she invested in. She believed in it and had confidence it would be successful—and it was. Also, Warren Buffett. He keeps it simple, he invests in what he knows and what he likes, and he’s confident will do well over the long term. I share the same beliefs. Here’s one of my fave Warren Buffett quotes: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

How do you like to spend your free time?

BB: Playing guitar, writing music and sitting on my deck in Winnipeg Beach.

JSS: Spending time with my family, travelling, hiking, skiing and just spending time together in the city and at our cottage. I also love exercising, doing Muay Thai, lifting weights, running, yoga, Pilates and spinning. And, of course, socializing, enjoying restaurants. I’m a self-professed foodie, so I love cooking at home. I enjoy my time with friends and family.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

BB: Swimming in my pool at my luxurious home in Puerto Vallarta.

JSS: Making the world a better place through charitable work in Canada within the financial literacy space. Oh, and travelling even more with my fam.

What was your first memory about money?

JSS: Seeing my dad always having cash. Cash is queen/king, but I’m one of the few that still carry some cash.

BB: Babysitting. Getting those dollars was awesome. Also learned how great it feels to spend money.