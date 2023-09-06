The best money advice from two of the best in the biz
Certified Financial Planner Julie Shipley-Strickland and editor and writer Bryan Borzykowski get personal about money—the good and the bad.
You can bet when a financial journalist and a Certified Financial Planner come together, they’re going to talk about money. But when they work together, the outcome will be a book. That was the case when CFP Julie Shipley-Strickland and editor and writer Bryan Borzykowski (who is also a former MoneySense editor) joined forces: The Canadian’s Guide to Personal Finance for Singles (Wiley, 2022). Described as “your silent partner who always offers helpful financial advice,” the book brings together the duo’s passion: empowering Canadians with information and insights on spending, saving, budgeting and a whole lot more. So, we just had to ask them a few more (personal) questions about money.
Bryan Borzykowski: Julie Shipley-Strickland, of course.
Julie Shipley-Strickland: My paternal grandma. She invested steadily for the long term and researched thoroughly what she invested in. She believed in it and had confidence it would be successful—and it was. Also, Warren Buffett. He keeps it simple, he invests in what he knows and what he likes, and he’s confident will do well over the long term. I share the same beliefs. Here’s one of my fave Warren Buffett quotes: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”
BB: Playing guitar, writing music and sitting on my deck in Winnipeg Beach.
JSS: Spending time with my family, travelling, hiking, skiing and just spending time together in the city and at our cottage. I also love exercising, doing Muay Thai, lifting weights, running, yoga, Pilates and spinning. And, of course, socializing, enjoying restaurants. I’m a self-professed foodie, so I love cooking at home. I enjoy my time with friends and family.
BB: Swimming in my pool at my luxurious home in Puerto Vallarta.
JSS: Making the world a better place through charitable work in Canada within the financial literacy space. Oh, and travelling even more with my fam.
JSS: Seeing my dad always having cash. Cash is queen/king, but I’m one of the few that still carry some cash.
BB: Babysitting. Getting those dollars was awesome. Also learned how great it feels to spend money.
BB: I think it may have been a Beach Boys CD.
JSS: Going to the dépanneur—we call it “the dep” in Montreal. It’s the corner store. I went to buy five-cent candies. I learned that I still love five-cent candies.
JSS: I worked at a summer camp in my community for July and August, and my hours were 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Can we talk about those hours?! I started saving 20% of each paycheque—the rest I definitely shopped with. I was 15.
BB: I worked at Camp Massad, a Jewish summer camp in Manitoba. I made $800 for the summer and spent it on a Fender Deluxe amp the moment camp ended. I still have the amp today.
BB: The more money you make in your career, the easier it is to spend. Your cup, as someone once told me, gets more full as you get older. So, it’s important to budget and not get carried away.
JSS: To always have a slush fund for emergencies and opportunities. In my mid-20s, I missed a great real estate opportunity because I didn’t have the cash to invest. The opportunity fund is key.
JSS: Save a portion of everything you make—the portion can change through the years depending on what stage you are in, but always save something.
BB: Start investing early. I did not heed that advice.
JSS: Debt is always negative. It’s not—as long as it’s used properly.
BB: Buy Delta 9, a cannabis stock that went bust immediately after I bought it. But it’s OK, I only put in like $500 for fun.
BB: All at once. Easier to spend for sure, but if you invest it properly, it’ll grow far more than if you got a cheque once a week.
JSS: I’d rather get the large sum, because then it’s in my control right from the start. But I’d invest it slowly to dollar-cost average and take advantage of changing/fluctuating markets.
BB: A little bit of savings can go a long way over time.
JSS: Start saving something, anything, as young as you can. I don’t think many understand compound interest, and how valuable time is in the market and to your investments.
BB: That it’ll just all work out, and you don’t need to plan.
JSS: That the rate of return is the key. It’s one of many factors that contribute to the growth of your wealth, but it’s not everything. Time in the market, regular contributions, increasing amounts over time, speed at which non-deductible debt can be paid down—these all play into one’s wealth building.
JSS: I used to purchase items that I liked but didn’t love. Now, if it’s not a “hell yes,” it’s an “eff no.”
BB: I’m dealing with one now. I’ll write about it for MoneySense one day.
JSS: Value to me is placing an importance on an item or experience that makes your heart feel whole. For either, I love saving for something that I really want and then being able to purchase it outright—it’s such a good feeling. For an item, I love my shoes, and I love a bag or two. The classics are my favourite. For an experience, it’s to travel with my husband and kids. How good is it to be on a trip and know it’s already paid for? So good.
BB: To me it means buying something you like that can last a long time. Like my $800 guitar amp.
BB: Probably my first house in 2006. It was scary to spend so much, but looking back now, it was quite the deal.
JSS: The responsible thing to say is buying my first home with my husband in Calgary when I was 24. But, just after graduating from university, the most fun first thing was purchasing a Louis Vuitton bag on Rodeo Drive with money I saved from my waitressing job. I worked so hard to save for that, and I still have it and that memory always puts a big smile on my face.
BB: It can be good when buying a home or if it’s needed to make a purchase fast, but it can get out of control very quickly.
JSS: It’s not all “bad.” If it’s being accrued against an asset, I’m all for it. Using other people’s money—or that from a lender—is often much more fruitful than using your own.
JSS: Physical thing? Shoes. It‘s always shoes. Experience? Travel with my family. It’s always travel.
BB: Taylor Swift tickets!
JSS: Gosh, I haven’t read a money book in ages. I have three books on the go, though. One I’m reading is The Supernova Advisor (Wiley, 2007) by Rob Knapp. It’s about giving exceptional client service, and I’m loving it. Two, Quit Like a Woman (Penguin Random House, 2021) by Holly Whitaker. A girlfriend recommended it as it’s about women’s relationship with alcohol coupled with the patriarchy—a fascinating read. Three, The Highly Sensitive Child (Penguin Random House, 2002) by Elaine N. Aron, which gives support, ideas and collaborative tactics to parents for children who are on the sensitive spectrum. It’s got many wonderful tips in it.
BB: This is totally self-serving, but Personal Finance for Singles. I don’t get to read a lot, so, actually, my book was the last financial book I read cover to cover. I’m in the middle of some others.
JSS: Cash. I know, I know. Who carries that these days? But I’m rarely without it.
BB: My Nexus card.
BB: My 1996 Mexican Strat and my more recent Taylor acoustic guitar.
JSS: I’m not tied to possessions, but I’m very strongly tied to experiences. A few of my faves? My husband making me my coffee in the morning, looking deep into my children’s eyes and connecting with them, hearing how the world is seen by them, a quiet night chatting with my husband, and enjoying a glass of wine while catching up with friends.
BB: Saving more for retirement.
JSS: Answering these MoneySense quick questions.
BB: Own.
JSS: Own. All day, every day. Unless it’s a boat or a plane—for now.
BB: Buy.
JSS: Buy. My Volvo is 12 years old. I paid it off in 2015, and now it’s been amortized down to $0. The value of this depreciating asset makes me so proud that I’ve spent $5,000 on that vehicle since 2015. Although, to be truthful, I may have to lease my next car.
BB: Invest.
JSS: Same, same in my books. Saved money should always be invested, even if simply in a HISA—high-interest savings account.
BB: Budget.
JSS: Not. I prefer a balance between saving and spending; putting aside a portion of what you earn is essential every time you earn it. It’s such a valuable habit to engrain in your behaviours.
