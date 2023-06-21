The ballooning debt has been mainly driven by rising mortgage balances as demand pushed home prices to record levels across the country.

Does this mean the average Canadian is up to their eyeballs in debt? Not necessarily.

What is the average debt for Canadians?

Let’s start by looking at the average consumer balance held across different credit products. This information comes from TransUnion’s Q1 2023 Credit Industry Insights report.

Debt type Average owed Credit cards $3,909 Installment loans $20,845 Auto loans $26,494 Lines of credit $34,328 Mortgages $349,178

Note, the numbers here represent the average consumer that carries a balance in these categories. For example, many people don’t carry a credit card balance but, for those who do, their average balance is $3,909. And then when you look at average owed on mortgages and compare it to the benchmark price of a house in Canada at $717,000, you see that the average mortgage debt is about half of a typical home’s sale value. (The mortgage debt and home benchmark prices are not from the same source, but you get the picture.)

How much debt is normal for your age?

As a fee-for-service planner, I work with clients at every age and stage of life, from Gen Z to baby boomers. While it’s true that no one individual represents an average, I do see themes around the type and amount of debt that each generation carries.

I’ll contrast that with data from a recent Globe & Mail survey on average household debt by generation.

In general, younger Canadians tend to be more heavily indebted, with overall household debt peaking in their 40s before declining sharply into their 50s and beyond.

Indeed, it would not be uncommon to see a debt-to-household income ratio of 400% (or $4 owing for every $1 in disposable income) for a 26-year-old couple earning a combined $125,000 after-taxes who bought a house and carry a $500,000 mortgage.