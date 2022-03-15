Annual fee $0 Rewards 10 PC Optimum points per dollar at Loblaw banner grocery stores, 25 points per dollar at Shoppers Drug Mart; 30 points per litre at Esso and Mobil stations; 20 points per dollar at PC Travel; 10 points per dollar everywhere else Point value 10,000 PC Optimum points are redeemable for purchases worth $10 (1,000 points = $1) Welcome offer Get 20,000 PC Optimum points (equivalent to $20) as a welcome bonus Income requirement None specified Interest rates purchases 20.97%, cash advances 22.97%, balance transfers 22.97% (21.97% on cash advances and balance transfers for Quebec residents) Best features Collect additional points on top of what you’ll earn with your PC Optimum personalized offers; enjoy a generous earn rate on gas and pharmacy spends; and take advantage of hassle-free redemptions at more than 2,500 locations where PC products are sold Who is it best for PC Optimum points collectors, frequent shoppers at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw banner stores, and first-time cardholders

What you should know about the PC Financial Mastercard

How to collect PC Optimum points

When you shop using your PC Financial Mastercard, you’ll earn points for every dollar you spend, not just at PC-affiliated stores. This works out to 1% in points, which on its own is a perfectly respectable rate. In addition you’ll receive 30 points per litre on gas purchased at Esso and Mobil stations, plus 25 points per dollar at Shoppers Drug Mart—one of the best returns on gas and pharmacy purchases on any card. No matter how you look at it, these are competitive rewards made even more attractive when you consider that the PC Financial Mastercard carries no annual fee.

How to redeem PC Optimum points

Arguably the most flexible store credit card in Canada, the PC Financial Mastercard makes redeeming points as simple as earning them. Redemptions start at 10,000 points, which are worth $10 off at more than 2,500 PC-affiliated locations, including Loblaw banner stores like No-Frills or Fortinos and Shoppers Drug Mart. You can redeem points right at the checkout and the points will be used against the cost of whatever you’re purchasing.

Do you get a bonus for signing up?

Who can qualify for a PC Financial Mastercard



There is no specific income requirement for the PC Financial Mastercard, so it’s easy to qualify—even for students looking for their first card. And, if you fall into a higher earning category, you could be automatically considered for the higher-tier PC Financial World Mastercard ($60,000 income required) or PC Financial World Elite Mastercard ($80,000 income required) during the application process.

Can you get an upgrade to a higher-tier card?

Earning $60,000 to $80,000 annually may not be in reach right now, but if you spend at least $15,000 on your PC Financial Mastercard over the course of a year, you could be eligible to receive an upgrade to the mid-tier PC Financial World Mastercard. Spend $25,000 and be considered for PC Financial World Elite. All three options are no-fee.

How you can maximize your point earnings with the PC Financial Mastercard



Everything you buy using your PC Financial Mastercard earns you valuable PC points, but to maximize your earnings, you’ll want to get strategic with your spending. As a PC Financial Mastercard cardholder you’ll have access to PC Travel—President’s Choice travel service agency, where you will collect two times the points on your travel spending, including flights, hotels, tours and car rentals. And, when you use your PC Optimum personalized offers available through the app or in-store, you’ll increase your earnings even more.