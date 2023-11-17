Yes, technically speaking, we are in a recession, said Frances Donald, global chief economist and strategist, multi-asset solutions team, at Manulife Investment Management. She spoke at the 2023 Portfolio Management Association of Canada (PMAC) national conference at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto on Nov. 15, in a session aptly named “Hard Truths & Soft Landings.” She was the event’s opening speaker, and she didn’t mince words.

Donald spoke about things that aren’t just on the minds of portfolio managers—though we’re thankful they’re thinking about this stuff—but also on all Canadians’ minds: When will interest rates go down? When will inflation level out? When will the Bank of Canada (BoC) start lowering rates instead of hiking them? Why is employment so strong—or is it? She answered these questions and more, along with other speakers including former finance minister Bill Morneau. Here are the highlights.

Is Canada in a recession?

Back to Donald’s “yes, technically” answer. “For about two to three quarters, there’ll be a mild recession,” she told the room of portfolio managers. She admits that different economists have different takes but adds that the arguments are over decimal points. “Lucky you,” she said, joking about how economics can be a boring debate. “You will hear the debate [over] whether it’s one quarter of your GDP [gross domestic product] or two quarters. Or, as of right now, is negative point one GDP a recession versus zero? Definitely, yes.”

Will the recession end in 2024?

If we’re in a recession, why doesn’t it feel like a typical one? And why haven’t predictions worked like they did in the past, say, between 1990 and ’92 and in 2008 and ’09, the two most recent recessions?

“I’m having a problem,” said Donald. “Because most of our economic models are based on what happened in the past, and I have a strong suspicion that they’re not going to work for us. There’s a range of things that are happening right now that are completely different [from the past], and not incorporated in most standard economic models.” That includes inflation, labour shortages and that thing that happened in 2020—the global pandemic and its impacts that we’re still feeling today.

What’s happening with the stock markets?

Donald said she’s more bullish on the next five to 10 years. “What we see in returns across a range of asset classes is the strongest it has been in my eight years,” she said, noting that Manulife will release more insights in an upcoming capital markets assumptions report. “The horizon looks a lot better for a range of reasons. So, we’re going to work on scenarios acknowledging uncertainty.”

When will the cost of living become more affordable?

We know that living in Canada is expensive. The consumer price index (CPI)—widely used as a measure of inflation—was 158.50 in September, a 12-month increase of 3.8%. And Canadian families (four members) will spend $16,288.41 on groceries this year—that’s up $1,065.60 from 2022. It’s hard to picture prices flatlining or going down.

“We think inflation is going to come down to about 2.5%,” Donald said about 2024. She felt the current CPI numbers were “pretty good.”