Never mind that Canada barely suffered compared to the United States and Europe—Canada’s GDP fell by 3.6% for only three quarters across 2008 and 2009 before recovering, while employment dipped by just 1.8% in the same time frame. Mass uncertainty still swept the air. Home ownership and retirement plans washed away and headlines screamed that there were no more jobs to be had. It seemed the only sensible course of action was to hide out and let it all rumble over. I enrolled in graduate school.

Eventually, the global economy did recover. But it never forgot.

What happened after the recession in 2008

For the next 11 years, the U.S. was in its greatest-ever period of economic expansion. The stock market hit record highs in both Canada and the U.S., while unemployment figures dipped to near-historic lows around the world.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“More money chasing fewer goods led to high inflation.”

The stock market reacted spastically in response to potential quarantines, supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions. The DOW tumbled more than 3,500 points the last week of February, quickly recovered by Monday of the following week, only to again plunge 1,000 points on March 5. An extremely short recession hit—lasting only two months, from February to April 2020.

Part of the reason it was so quick was because federal banks around the world were terrified of deflation and responded by slashing interest rates to historic lows, and governments flooded their citizens with cash benefits and spent billions on pandemic-related concerns.

Governments could seemingly only focus on the mess right in front of them—containing the virus, relieving hospital staffing and ventilator shortages, developing and distributing a vaccine—the list went on and on.

But there was always going to be long-term economic consequences to such measures; there’s no such thing as “a free lunch” after all.