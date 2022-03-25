That’s according to an analysis by Ladders, an American career website that serves professionals seeking six-figure jobs.

Its researchers analyzed five million job postings from January 2020 to February 2022, and they found that high-paying remote jobs ballooned by an astonishing 452%. The total number of remote jobs grew from 64,061 to 354,083.

Canadian cities with the fastest-growing professional opportunities

In addition to the spike in remote opportunities, Ladders found that smaller job markets have seen the swiftest increase in high-paying jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 10 North American cities with the fastest-growing number of professional jobs, three Canadian cities made the top four. From 2020 to 2021, Saint John, N.B.; Quebec City; and Calgary saw high-paying work opportunities grow by about 185%, 180% and 167%, respectively. (They ranked behind only Rochester, M.N., which saw over 189% growth.) Below is the full chart ranking the cities based on job growth.

Cities with the fastest-growing number of professional jobs

Location 2020 2021 % Change Remote 64,061 354,083 452.73% Rochester, M.N. 852 2,461 188.85% Saint John, N.B. 406 1,158 185.22% Quebec City, Que. 747 2,095 180.46% Calgary, Alta. 2,164 5,778 167.01% Tri-Cities 467 1,239 165.31% Peoria, Ill. 1,913 5,035 163.20% Lafayette, La. 600 1,494 149.00% Austin, Tex. 28,949 71,265 146.17% Minot, N.D. 472 1,137 140.89% Eugene, Ore. 1,062 2,556 140.68% Source: Ladders

What do these numbers mean for Canadian professionals?

This data means that professional workers will have more opportunities to work for companies outside of their home cities, without necessarily relocating to larger urban centres. Meanwhile, companies in smaller cities can hire workers from all over, if moving is no longer a job requirement. Telecommuting with co-workers across borders may also become more common.

Only time will tell if high-paying remote work will continue to grow at this pace, but one thing remains certain: The last two years have changed, and will continue to change, how and where we work.

