Of course, streaming services like Netflix have replaced “appointment viewing” with the ability to binge your favourite shows on-demand. Yet the university degree endures nearly a thousand years on. In many cases, that’s justifiable; in others, however, it’s proving to be a less durable format, as ill-suited to preparing people for the future as TV tubes and dials are for accessing the Internet.

Where the “degree gap” led us

Just a few years ago, researchers at Harvard Business School warned of a “degree gap,” in which employers were posting for jobs that demanded degrees a significant percentage of those currently in such roles didn’t have.

Fast forward to today and a growing number of high-profile companies—from Apple and Google to Penguin Random House and Bank of America—are dropping degree requirements for many roles altogether.

This shift is being fuelled in part by the rising volume of unfilled jobs, a challenge that has only intensified since the outbreak of COVID-19. Just look at the data from StatsCan, which reported 815,835 vacancies in its most recent report in June 2021.

Meanwhile, a survey of 4,000 Canadians by Indeed revealed 18% of those currently without a job describe their search as “not urgent,” and only 27% were actively looking at all.

For those still actively engaged in the job market, including those who want to upgrade their skills or change careers, shorter, more flexible learning options that offer work-integrated learning opportunities are becoming more popular. A report from StatsCan in the spring of 2021, for instance, showed that even among those who earn a bachelor’s degree, 14% wind up continuing their education at college.

This confluence of events—early retirements and labour shortages, changing hiring attitudes and policies, and a pandemic-induced exodus of workers from the job market, not to mention the digitization of, well, just about everything—is creating an urgent need to re-examine the ways in which some workers are trained, along with the credentials accepted as proof of expertise.

Below are 10 examples of fields that already offer a fast-track, or at least unconventional path, to high-paying employment—no degree required.