About five years ago, Angelo Dodaro and his marketing agency partner were sitting in a bar, meeting with a potential events client. They were pitching their video and photography services when the client mentioned, almost in passing, “Okay, but we also need someone to manage our Facebook ads.”

Dodaro didn’t waste any time. Given a few months to come back with a formal proposal, he dove head-first into online learning, to get up to speed on social media marketing.

The investment of time and money paid off: the client later said it was the best proposal for a Facebook marketing campaign they’d ever seen. Not bad for someone whose formal education was in audio engineering.

Even if you haven’t studied formally in years, the value of doing so today has never been greater. According to Statistics Canada, more than a million people across the country lost their jobs in March 2020 alone—double what some economists had predicted. Even for those lucky enough to keep their jobs, the nature of their roles, their future career paths and what they need to stay marketable may have changed suddenly.

Besides being able to work (and perhaps manage teams) remotely, there will continue to be massive demand for digital skills in the future. These include jobs in cybersecurity, web development, data science and user experience (UX) design, among others, which not only support online economic activity itself, but are required to maintain its underlying infrastructure.

While options to study these kinds of skills online have been steadily growing for years, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating a new wave of online learning. New technologies, from cloud computing to video conferencing and platforms like Slack, are seismically shifting the education landscape, making it possible to develop new skills in a multiplicity of ways inside and outside of the classroom.

“I had started to do digital courses online—some free formal courses on DigitalMarketer and Facebook Blueprint, along with a heaping dose of YouTube,” Dodaro says. “Eventually, I was taking more paid courses, but not from the traditional school systems. I’ve found they just gave me this massive leg up.”

The challenge, especially for those who are only now recognizing the need to upgrade their skills, is figuring out how best to navigate the changing marketplace of online learning options. After all, it isn’t only colleges and universities working hard to prepare workers for a digital future, but, increasingly, companies like Amazon, Google and IBM, which have been developing online learning tools for years. Platforms like Udemy and Skillshare, meanwhile, are crowdsourcing education—and challenging old business models—by enabling instructors to sell their courses directly to learners online.