“We’ve been able to entice faculty from around the world without needing them to move to Fredericton,” says Dr. Sheri McKillop, vice-president of Academics at the University of Fredericton. “Our faculty have a minimum 10 years’ real-world experience in addition to experience in academia,” she says. “A lot of universities are ensconced in a research agenda; online learning has allowed us to gravitate toward faculty from all over the world who have a passion for teaching.”

The pandemic has forced even business programs originally designed around in-person learning to realize the benefits of virtual instruction.

“My cohort started in March 2020, but on the fourth day of classes we had to go virtual,” says Kathryn Donville, an MBA student at Western University’s Ivey Business School. “In September, when restrictions eased in London, [Ont.,] Ivey introduced a virtual and a hybrid model. Students like me, who wanted to learn in-person, had a building specifically outfitted for us—masks mandatory—but with everyone using microphones.”

“What we’re seeing with the new hybrid delivery model isn’t necessarily just a response to providing health conscious and safe learning—students are seeing it more as a matter of convenience,” says Ivey professor and MBA Program Director, Dr. Larry Menor. “What we found through the pandemic is we can still deliver synchronous [real-time] learning. We don’t all have to be co-located to achieve the Ivey experience.”

More than 90% of Ivey’s classes are now delivered simultaneously through physically-distanced in-person learning and virtual learning—a transition no one imagined any business school could achieve so quickly, at least not before the pandemic struck and lockdown orders went into effect.

Applications at Canadian MBA programs were up 13% in 2020 over 2019, according to a recent study by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

One reason is that demand for business school, like demand for higher education in general, is countercyclical: When the economy is weak, prospective students tend to flee discouraging job markets for the promise of new knowledge and skills, enhanced professional networks and better career prospects after graduation.

But an ongoing global pandemic, which has forced many schools to deliver the quintessential networking degree online, has some students wondering if they will now enjoy the same return on investment that they would have in previous years. To answer that question, prospective students will need to understand how MBA programs are meeting the needs of today’s virtual learners and, no less importantly, how to measure the costs and benefits of pursuing a business degree in the middle of a pandemic.