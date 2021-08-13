A break can mean taking a sabbatical from your current job or it can mean resigning, having time for yourself and then finding a new job. This space from regular employment can provide an opportunity for personal discovery, through travel or volunteer work, or it can be the answer to work burnout and pandemic fatigue. Either way, it’s on people’s minds: As employees are being called back to the office, many are rethinking their relationships with work, with more than 50% saying they’re willing to quit their jobs if they aren’t offered the flexibility they want, according to a recent survey by Ernst & Young.

Making an employment hiatus financially feasible is definitely within reach. It may take years of planning and saving, along with some honest conversations, but it is possible to make this dream a reality.

What are my options for a post-COVID break from my job?

The answer to this will look different for everyone. Agnes Tseng, senior people and culture advisor at workplace design consultancy firm Bloom, says it’s important to start by identifying what type of break it is that you need. Determine whether you’re in need of a mental break, a new job in the same industry or a complete 180-degree career change. “Ask yourself, how do I want to be inspired? If I didn’t have a deadline tomorrow, what else would I be doing?”

If you’re aiming to take a break from your current position with the intention of returning, you can investigate the leave options you have access to. A sabbatical may be mandated by your collective agreement, it may be something that your manager is amenable to or it may be completely off the table. If you find yourself in the latter situation, Tseng says your best course of action may be to resign, knowing that some of your time off will be spent on a job hunt, to make your much-needed break happen.

Hailey Coleman and her husband were inspired by an article they’d read about someone whose dying regret was that he’d not travelled more. They decided to take a year off to travel the world in 2017 and spent two years saving up the $100,000 they needed to be able to afford to do so. Both had different experiences in telling their employers. While her husband was able to negotiate a yearlong’ leave from his role in the office of the CEO at Maple Leaf Foods, the timing for her sabbatical from marketing simply didn’t work at Shopify. After discussions with her managers about seven months before her trip, she ended up resigning. “I always knew we were doing the trip—no matter what. That’s when I decided to leave,” she says, adding that she left on very good terms.

Should I keep my job or quit?

It depends, as temporarily or permanently leaving your job is a personal decision that involves a lot of risk calculation. Maingot knew that she’d be financially secure thanks to her severance package and her husband’s income. For Coleman, the decision to prioritize world travel was a now-or-never situation, made easier because of her husband’s sabbatical and the safety net of being able to move in with family, if worse came to worse. However, not everyone has those privileges.

Shannon Lee Simmons, a certified financial planner, certified investment manager and the founder of The New School of Finance, says that one of the most important steps in taking a break from work is planning your sabbatical exit strategy, especially if you’re quitting your job to take time off. “How uncertain is the future cash flow?” is a central question to ask yourself.

Mapping out your return to regular employment will depend on the type of break you’ve elected to take. For example, with a sabbatical you’ll return to your job or, if you resigned, you’ll be looking for a new position. “It makes the stakes a lot lower if you know that your employer is OK with it or if you have a really employable skill that [will allow you to] just jump in at another job,” says Simmons. She cites her resignation at 25 to take a yearlong break from the corporate finance world as an example where she knew her skill set would land her a new job at the end of it. In either case, budgeting your fixed monthly expenses, determining whether your sabbatical is paid or unpaid or any other options from your employer will give you an idea of how long your break can last. If you’re planning on resigning, a budget will help you figure out your timing of when to leave and how long before you need to start working again.