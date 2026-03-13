Moving to the U.S.? Your locked-in RRSP may not be as locked in as you think
Canadians moving to the U.S. may be able to unlock a locked-in RRSP after 24 months of non-residency—but tax rules, jurisdiction and timing can make the decision complex.
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Canadians moving to the U.S. may be able to unlock a locked-in RRSP after 24 months of non-residency—but tax rules, jurisdiction and timing can make the decision complex.
For Canadians relocating to the United States, one retirement question surfaces repeatedly: what happens to a locked-in RRSP?
Locked-in retirement accounts, commonly known as LIRAs, are designed to preserve pension money for retirement. But under certain circumstances, leaving Canada can create an opportunity to access those funds earlier than expected. The key is understanding that the rules are statutory, jurisdiction-specific, and far from uniform.
Locked-in RRSPs typically arise when an employee leaves a workplace pension plan—either defined benefit or defined contribution—and transfers the commuted value into an individual account. Unlike a standard RRSP, the funds are governed by pension standards legislation rather than solely by the Income Tax Act.
The purpose is straightforward: pension assets are meant to provide retirement income, not be withdrawn prematurely. As a result, access is restricted. At retirement, funds must generally be converted into a Life Income Fund (LIF) or similar vehicle, which imposes annual minimum and maximum withdrawal limits.
Simply moving to the U.S. does not automatically unlock a LIRA; however, most federal and provincial pension statutes contain a provision allowing individuals to unlock their accounts after a sustained period of non-residency.
In many jurisdictions, an individual who has ceased to be a Canadian tax resident for at least 24 consecutive months may apply to withdraw locked-in funds. The 24-month period typically begins when Canadian tax residency ends and not merely when someone physically relocates.
Applicants must provide formal proof of non-residency, often including Canada Revenue Agency documentation and statutory declarations. Each pension authority has its own forms and evidentiary requirements.
Related reading: Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences
Importantly, the availability of non-resident unlocking depends on which jurisdiction governs the original pension. While federal and several provincial regimes allow it, others are more restrictive. Québec, for example, does not provide a general non-resident unlocking provision under its pension rules.
Locked-in accounts are governed by the pension legislation applicable to the jurisdiction in which the original employer’s pension plan was registered. That jurisdiction may be federal or provincial, and each province—including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and others—operates under its own distinct statutory framework.
The differences across jurisdictions are primarily procedural rather than conceptual. Waiting periods, documentation requirements, unlocking provisions, and administrative processes can vary. A common mistake is assuming that all provinces apply uniform rules to locked-in accounts.
Unlocking eligibility is only part of the equation. The tax treatment must also be considered.
From a Canadian perspective, lump-sum withdrawals by non-residents are generally subject to 25% withholding tax at source. The Canada–U.S. tax treaty may reduce withholding on certain periodic pension payments to 15%, but lump-sum RRSP withdrawals typically remain subject to the 25% rate.
From a U.S. standpoint, withdrawals from Canadian registered retirement plans are generally taxed as ordinary income. While Canadian withholding tax can usually be claimed as a foreign tax credit on a U.S. return, individuals in higher U.S. tax brackets may still owe additional tax. The ultimate cost depends on marginal rates, timing, and overall income in the year of withdrawal.
Consider a simplified example
Dean relocates permanently to the United States and qualifies to unlock his $100,000 LIRA. He withdraws the full amount as a lump sum. Canada withholds 25% at source—$25,000—and Dean receives $75,000.
For U.S. tax purposes, the withdrawal must be reported in U.S. dollars. If the exchange rate at the time of withdrawal is 1.35 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar, Dean would report approximately $74,000 USD of income on his U.S. tax return (the USD equivalent of the full $100,000 CAD withdrawal).
If he is in a 32% U.S. federal marginal tax bracket, his U.S. tax on that income would be roughly $23,700 USD before foreign tax credits. He would generally be able to claim a credit for the Canadian tax withheld, converted to U.S. dollars, which would reduce his U.S. tax owing.
However, if his combined U.S. federal and state tax rate exceeds the effective Canadian withholding rate, he may still owe additional tax in the United States. The final tax cost depends on exchange rates, state of residence, and Dean’s total income in the year of withdrawal.
The result: unlocking may be legally available but financially inefficient in certain years, particularly when U.S. income is already high.
For some Canadians living in the United States, leaving the LIRA intact may be the more prudent course—particularly if current U.S. income places them in a high marginal bracket, if exchange rates are unfavourable, or if future retirement planning allows for more efficient treaty treatment of periodic withdrawals.
In cross-border financial planning, timing often determines tax efficiency.
A locked-in RRSP is not automatically frozen forever after a move abroad. In many cases, sustained non-residency opens a pathway to access funds. But the decision requires careful consideration of three separate frameworks: the governing pension statute, Canadian non-resident tax rules, and U.S. tax law.
For Canadians heading south, the prudent step is to determine which jurisdiction governs the account and understand the cross-border tax consequences before taking action.
What appears permanently locked may, under the right conditions, be accessible—but only with careful navigation of the rules.
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