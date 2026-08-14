Cargojet says its total revenue reached $275.8 million during the quarter, rising year-over-year from $238.2 million.

The company says its board of directors declared a cash dividend of 38.5 cents per common share. Pauline Dhillon, the Cargojet CEO, says the company’s strategy allows it to dynamically deploy assets to the highest return opportunities. In May, Dhillon stated the company has mechanisms in place to protect against higher fuel costs.

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RBC, BMO agree to sell payment processing company Moneris for about $2 billion

Royal Bank of Canada and BMO Financial Group have agreed to jointly sell Moneris Solutions Corp.

Payment processing company Moneris says it will be acquired by Francisco Partners for a cash consideration of about $2 billion, with BMO and RBC each receiving a 50% share. Following the closing of the transaction, RBC and BMO will enter into a long-term customer referral arrangement with Moneris.

The deal remains subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of the 2027 fiscal year.

As part of the transaction, Jeff Sloan, former CEO of Global Payments Inc., will join the Moneris board as chairman. James Hicks, president and CEO at Moneris, says that Francisco Partners brings deep global expertise in technology and payments and is well positioned to accelerate its strategy.

Barrick announces deal with Newmont on Nevada Gold Mines JV

Barrick Mining Corp. (TSX:ABX) Numbers for its second quarter: Profit: $1.22 billion (up from $811 million a year ago)

$1.22 billion (up from $811 million a year ago) Revenue: $5.29 billion (up from $3.68 billion a year ago)

Barrick Mining Corp. says its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, as the company also announced an agreement with Newmont Corp. to amend their Nevada Gold Mines joint venture.

Barrick, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$1.22 billion or 73 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30. The result compared with a profit of US$811 million or 47 cents US per share in the same quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 82 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 47 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

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Revenue totalled US$5.29 billion, up from US$3.68 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Barrick says gold production in the quarter totalled 796,000 ounces compared with 797,000 ounces a year ago, while gold sales amounted to 801,000 ounces, down from 770,000 ounces a year earlier.

The company’s realized gold price was US$4,417 per ounce, up from US$3,295 in the same quarter last year.

Under its agreement with Newmont, Barrick says its Fourmile project and Newmont’s Fiberline and Mike developments will now be part of the pair’s Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Newmont has also provided its consent to Barrick’s proposed IPO of its North American gold assets.

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Air Canada shares soar after it sells 25% stake in Aeroplan for $2.5 billion

Air Canada shares are taking flight after the country’s largest airline announced it would sell a quarter of its Aeroplan loyalty program to Blackstone and a group of Canadian pension funds for $2.5 billion. The carrier’s stock price jumped 15% after markets opened Wednesday before settling to a roughly 10 per cent increase following the announcement the night before.

The sale marks a windfall for the Montreal-based company just as high fuel prices from the Middle East war deliver a half-billion-dollar hit to its earnings this year.

The Aeroplan buyers are led by private equity giant Blackstone and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and the British Columbia Investment Management Corp. among the other investors.

Air Canada says it will maintain full control of the travel reward program’s day-to-day operations.