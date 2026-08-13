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cra settlement

Ask a Planner

CRA breach settlement claims have opened: How much money could you get?

Many Canadians are entitled to compensation from a 2020 CRA class action settlement. Here is what you need to...

CRA breach settlement claims have opened: How much money could you get?
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Jacks on Tax

Ways to experience tax freedom

From lower federal tax rates to new tax credits and homebuyer incentives, here are the key 2026 tax changes...

Ways to experience tax freedom

Canadian Crypto Observer

The world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin has been selling—should you be concerned?

Strategy sold millions in Bitcoin. Learn why, how institutions are tackling quantum computing risks, and whether Coinbase is...

The world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin has been selling—should you be concerned?

Ask a Planner

We’re not wealthy. What can a financial planner do for us?

A reader just wants an assessment of her and her husband’s finances. Turns out that’s the cornerstone of financial...

We’re not wealthy. What can a financial planner do for us?

ETFs

Dividend ETFs make you money, just not for the reasons you think

Dividend ETFs do not guarantee market-beating returns. They boost your portfolio thanks to factor exposure and behavioural benefits.

Dividend ETFs make you money, just not for the reasons you think
Woman sitting at table working with laptop and papers

Jacks on Tax

Newly employed? Know your tax deductions  

From home office costs to travel expenses, discover the tax deductions employees may qualify for and how to claim...

Newly employed? Know your tax deductions  

ETFs

When is it worth buying a U.S.-listed ETF over a Canadian one?

Whether a U.S.-listed ETF is worth buying depends on foreign exchange costs, taxes, MERs, and your investment account.

When is it worth buying a U.S.-listed ETF over a Canadian one?

Retired Money

AI for conservative investors

Artificial intelligence is transforming markets, but retirees should approach the AI investing theme with caution and a well-diversified portfolio.

AI for conservative investors
Headshot of Chexy cofounder and CEO

My MoneySense

Chexy co-founder Liza Akhvledziani on investing, debt, and why you should always negotiate

After learning Canada's financial system from the ground up, Chexy co-founder Liza Akhvledziani shares the money habits that helped...

Chexy co-founder Liza Akhvledziani on investing, debt, and why you should always negotiate
Woman looking through records

MoneyFlex

Gen Z’s analog obsession isn’t really about nostalgia

The analog economy is booming, but Gen Z isn't chasing nostalgia. Here's why younger consumers are paying more for...

Gen Z’s analog obsession isn’t really about nostalgia