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Nobody moves to Canada excited about price matching. When my family immigrated in 2019, I expected to spend countless hours learning about taxes, credit scores, saving plans and all the other financial building blocks that make this country unique. I knew there would be a learning curve, and I was ready for it. Those were the things I assumed would shape my financial life here. Price matching never once crossed my mind.
Like many newcomers, I spent my first few months trying to make sense of a financial system that felt both reassuring and unfamiliar. Some of the discoveries were significant. I still remember the first time we received the Canada Child Benefit, because having grown up and spent much of my adult life in countries without that kind of support, I was genuinely moved.
It was not just the money, but what the money represented. For the first time, I felt that if life threw us an unexpected challenge, there were systems designed to help us get back on our feet. That sense of security was new to me, and it was deeply comforting. What it was not, however, was fun. The fun came later, and it arrived in the most unexpected place imaginable.
The week we arrived, my wife and I needed to buy a new car seat for our toddler. As anyone who has shopped for one knows, it is not a purchase you make lightly. I had done my research, compared the models and prices, and walked into the store knowing exactly which one I wanted.
Then I found it—at least, I thought I had. Two nearly identical car seats sat side by side on the shelf. The premium model I wanted was marked with the lower price, while the cheaper model wore the higher price tag I had expected to see on the first one. It was obvious to me that someone had simply mixed up the labels, so I flagged down a sales associate.
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“I think these are switched,” I said. “Can you just confirm which one is which?” He looked at the shelf, smiled, and replied, “Sir, this is clearly our mistake.” I laughed and tried again. “No, I know. I just want to make sure I am buying the right one.”
He repeated himself. “No, sir. This is our mistake.” Then he picked up the car seat, walked me to the checkout, and told the cashier to honour the lower shelf price. I remember standing there almost waiting for someone to step in and stop the transaction. Surely there had to be a catch, but there wasn’t.
That was the day I started learning how seriously Canadian retailers take their posted prices. Many stores here will honour the price on the shelf, even when it’s clearly an error in your favour. They’ll also match a competitor’s advertised price and follow a voluntary Scanner Price Accuracy Code. Under that code, you may be entitled to a discount—or even receive the item for free—if it scans at a higher price than the one displayed. I did not have to drive across the city chasing sales or wonder whether I was quietly overpaying.
More than the few dollars I saved, I still remember the feeling. I love Canada, I thought—and not because of a discounted car seat. It was because, for the first time, I felt like the system was working with me rather than against me.
A few days later, I needed to print what felt like the entire Yellow Pages worth of paperwork for my permanent residency application, so I walked into an office supply store fully intending to pay for the printing. After I asked a few questions, the employee paused and said something I still think about today. “You’d probably be better off just buying a printer.”
I was surprised. “I’ll hardly ever use one,” I replied.
Without missing a beat, she said, “That’s okay. Buy one, print what you need, and if you don’t want it afterward, bring it back. We have a 30-day return policy.”
I stared at her. “But I would have used it,” I said. She just shrugged. “Customer satisfaction is very important.”
To be clear, I did not return the printer. It is still sitting in my office today, and that is not really the point. What stayed with me was not the return policy but that someone had taken a moment to think about what was best for me rather than what was most profitable for the store. She had no way of knowing I would go on to be a loyal customer for years. She was not trying to earn my business. She earned my trust, which turns out to be a very different and far more durable thing.
As the months went by, I kept stumbling across these little discoveries: Black Friday, Boxing Day, 30-day price protection. The first time someone explained that I could buy something before the holiday rush and receive a refund if the price dropped within the adjustment window, I genuinely thought they were joking. “So let me get this straight,” I remember asking. “I can avoid the crowds, skip the chaos, and still get the sale price?” Apparently, I could.
For a while there, price matching became something of a competitive sport for me, not because I desperately needed every last dollar, but because I found the whole thing genuinely fascinating. Everything else about settling into a new country felt serious and high stakes. This was the rare part that was actually fun. There was no hidden trick, no special membership, and no insider knowledge required. The same rules applied to everyone willing to ask.
I often write about the cultural disconnects that come with money. You spend your whole life believing your children will take care of you in old age, and then you are introduced to RRSPs and the entire architecture of individual retirement savings. You grow up believing home ownership is the ultimate symbol of having made it, and then you discover that, despite owning property elsewhere, you are starting from scratch here because you have no Canadian credit history. Those are genuinely difficult adjustments.
Price matching was different. It was a positive cultural disconnect, and it reminded me that financial systems are not built only through tax policy or banking regulations. They are also built through thousands of small, ordinary interactions that quietly teach people what to expect from one another and the institutions to which they offer patronage. Nobody handed me a guidebook explaining Canadian shopping culture. I learned it one conversation at a time, one car seat, one printer and one price adjustment at a time. Those moments taught me something far bigger than how to save a few dollars. They taught me what trust looks like when it is built into the fabric of everyday life.
I am not naïve about any of this. I understand that price matching, generous return policies, and price protection are not acts of charity; they are business decisions designed to build customer loyalty, and retailers know they would rather earn a slightly smaller margin than lose a customer altogether. Ironically, that is exactly what happened with me. I still buy my office supplies from the same store where that employee suggested I buy a printer instead of paying for printing, and sometimes I even pay a little more than I might elsewhere. It’s not because of the printer, but because of how they made me feel.
Behavioural economists often talk about trust as the thing that quietly underpins entire financial systems, and usually they are referring to banks, governments, or markets. But trust lives in much smaller places, too. It lives in whether a cashier honours a shelf price without an argument, whether an employee bothers to teach a newcomer something they did not know, and whether a company chooses a long-term relationship over a short-term profit. Those moments shape our relationship with money far more than we tend to realize.
These days, I rarely bother with price matching. Life got busier and the novelty eventually wore off. But every time I pass a sign advertising price matching or price protection, I still smile—and not because I am thinking about saving another few dollars. I smile because I am reminded of those first months in Canada, when almost everything about money felt unfamiliar, uncertain, and a little intimidating. In the middle of all that uncertainty, something as ordinary as a mislabeled car seat managed to teach me something extraordinary.
The best financial lesson I learned in Canada was not about investing. It was learning what it feels like when a financial system simply assumes you are worthy of being treated fairly.
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