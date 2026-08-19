The ACFB is a provincial program administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on behalf of the Government of Alberta. It provides tax-free financial support to low- and middle-income families with children under 18. Eligible families receive payments throughout the year, typically alongside their Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

The ACFB was introduced in July 2020, consolidating the Alberta Child Benefit and the Alberta Family Employment Tax Credit into a single program. It aims to improve the quality of life for children and support their well-being. (See similar programs in other provinces and territories.)

Like most other benefits, the ACFB is indexed to inflation, so the amounts increase every July. With the upcoming payment being the first of the new benefit year, families will get a larger amount.

The CRA issues ACFB payments quarterly, by direct deposit or cheque. The payment dates this year are:

February 27, 2026

May 27, 2026

August 27, 2026

November 27, 2026



You can also check CRA’s My Account for personalized benefit payment dates.

Who is eligible to receive the ACFB?

To qualify for the ACFB, you must meet all of the following criteria:

Be a parent of one or more children under 18

Be a resident of Alberta

File a tax return

Meet the income criteria

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Do I have to apply for the ACFB?

No, you do not need to apply for the ACFB. According to the Alberta government, “You are automatically considered for the ACFB when you file your annual tax return and qualify for the federal government’s Canada Child Benefit.” (Learn more about the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), including eligibility requirements and payment dates.)

The CRA will regularly reassess your family’s eligibility for the ACFB (for example, if you have another child, your benefit amount could increase). If you and your family have just moved to Alberta, you’ll be eligible for the ACFB the month after you become a resident.

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How much is the Alberta child benefit?

Your adjusted family net income (from your previous year’s tax return) and the number of kids in your family determine your total benefit amount per year. The ACFB includes a base component and a working component.

Base component of the ACFB

The ACFB’s base component is available to lower-income families with children. You do not have to earn any income to receive the base component. Depending on the number of children in your family, you may be entitled to the following amounts as your base component for the period from July 2026 to June 2027:

$1,529 for the first child (up from $1,499)

$764 for the second child (up from $749)

$764 for the third child (up from $749)

$764 for the fourth child (and each additional)

In the 2026–27 benefit year, benefit amounts for the base component are reduced once family net income exceeds $28,116 (threshold up from $27,565).

Working component of the ACFB

In addition to the base component, families with adjusted net income exceeding $2,760 are eligible for the working component. The benefit amount for the working component increases by 15% for every additional dollar of income (up to the maximum benefit), encouraging families to join or stay in the workforce. You may be entitled to these amounts for the period from July 2026 to June 2027:

$782 or $65.16/month for the first child (up from $767)

$712 or $59.33 per month for the second child (up from $698)

$426 or $35.5 per month for the third child (up from $418)

$141 or $11.575 per month for the fourth child (up from $138)



This benefit year, amounts for the working component are also reduced when family net income exceeds $47,115 (threshold up from $46,191).

You can also use the Government of Canada’s child and family benefits calculator to get an estimate of the annual federal and provincial or territorial benefits you might be entitled to.

What counts as adjusted family net income?

Adjusted family net income is the amount the CRA uses to calculate your ACFB entitlement and determine when benefits begin to phase out. It’s based on line 23600 (net income) of your tax return.

If you have a spouse or common-law partner, the CRA adds both partners’ net incomes together to determine your family’s adjusted net income. This combined amount is then used to calculate your ACFB payment amount and assess whether reductions apply.