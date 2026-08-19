Bigger Alberta Child and Family Benefit payments going out soon
The third Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment of 2026 will be bigger than the last, with July ringing in the new benefit year.
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The third Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment of 2026 will be bigger than the last, with July ringing in the new benefit year.
Families eligible for the Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) can expect the second-last payment of 2026 to drop on August 27, and it will be a bit bigger than the one before.
The ACFB is a provincial program administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on behalf of the Government of Alberta. It provides tax-free financial support to low- and middle-income families with children under 18. Eligible families receive payments throughout the year, typically alongside their Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.
The ACFB was introduced in July 2020, consolidating the Alberta Child Benefit and the Alberta Family Employment Tax Credit into a single program. It aims to improve the quality of life for children and support their well-being. (See similar programs in other provinces and territories.)
Like most other benefits, the ACFB is indexed to inflation, so the amounts increase every July. With the upcoming payment being the first of the new benefit year, families will get a larger amount.
The CRA issues ACFB payments quarterly, by direct deposit or cheque. The payment dates this year are:
You can also check CRA’s My Account for personalized benefit payment dates.
To qualify for the ACFB, you must meet all of the following criteria:
No, you do not need to apply for the ACFB. According to the Alberta government, “You are automatically considered for the ACFB when you file your annual tax return and qualify for the federal government’s Canada Child Benefit.” (Learn more about the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), including eligibility requirements and payment dates.)
The CRA will regularly reassess your family’s eligibility for the ACFB (for example, if you have another child, your benefit amount could increase). If you and your family have just moved to Alberta, you’ll be eligible for the ACFB the month after you become a resident.
Your adjusted family net income (from your previous year’s tax return) and the number of kids in your family determine your total benefit amount per year. The ACFB includes a base component and a working component.
The ACFB’s base component is available to lower-income families with children. You do not have to earn any income to receive the base component. Depending on the number of children in your family, you may be entitled to the following amounts as your base component for the period from July 2026 to June 2027:
In the 2026–27 benefit year, benefit amounts for the base component are reduced once family net income exceeds $28,116 (threshold up from $27,565).
In addition to the base component, families with adjusted net income exceeding $2,760 are eligible for the working component. The benefit amount for the working component increases by 15% for every additional dollar of income (up to the maximum benefit), encouraging families to join or stay in the workforce. You may be entitled to these amounts for the period from July 2026 to June 2027:
This benefit year, amounts for the working component are also reduced when family net income exceeds $47,115 (threshold up from $46,191).
You can also use the Government of Canada’s child and family benefits calculator to get an estimate of the annual federal and provincial or territorial benefits you might be entitled to.
Adjusted family net income is the amount the CRA uses to calculate your ACFB entitlement and determine when benefits begin to phase out. It’s based on line 23600 (net income) of your tax return.
If you have a spouse or common-law partner, the CRA adds both partners’ net incomes together to determine your family’s adjusted net income. This combined amount is then used to calculate your ACFB payment amount and assess whether reductions apply.
Adjusted family net income is reassessed every year after you file your tax return.
No. Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) payments are tax-free and do not need to be reported as income on your tax return. Receiving the ACFB will not affect your taxable income or your eligibility for other federal benefits.
If your payment doesn’t arrive on the scheduled date, wait five working days before contacting the CRA. In the mean time, check your CRA My Account to confirm your payment status and direct deposit details. If the payment is still missing after five days, you can contact the CRA at 1-800-959-2809.
For more information about the ACFB, visit the Alberta government’s website.
The ACFB is paid by direct deposit or cheque, depending on how your CRA account is set up. Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive payments and helps avoid delays.
Your ACFB payments won’t change immediately if your income changes part way through the year. ACFB payments are calculated based on your previous year’s tax return, so mid-year income changes generally won’t affect your current payments. Any changes to your benefit amount will typically take effect after you file your next tax return and your eligibility is reassessed for the following benefit year.
No, the ACFB does not affect the CCB. The Alberta Child and Family Benefit and the Canada Child Benefit are separate programs. Receiving the ACFB does not reduce your CCB entitlement, and both benefits can be paid at the same time.
Yes, you can receive the ACFB if you’re not working. You do not need employment income to receive the base component of the ACFB. However, the working component is only available to families with earned income above the minimum threshold.
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