Service Canada is issuing this month’s payments on Friday, September 25, 2026. Both CPP and OAS/GIS payments are issued on the same date each month.

Here’s what you should know about your eligibility and expected amount, per the Government of Canada.

What are Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments?

The a taxable monthly benefit that replaces part of your income after you retire, and it’s paid for life once you start collecting it. CPP also includes a disability benefit for contributors who can’t work because of a serious health condition.

CPP is also paid to eligible survivors of deceased CPP contributors, and to people receiving CPP disability benefits.

Am I eligible for CPP payments?



You can qualify for a CPP retirement pension payment if you:

Are at least 60 years old

Have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP, either through work in Canada or through credits received from a former spouse or common-law partner.



You can start your pension at the standard age of 65, as early as age 60 (though you will receive a reduced amount), or delay it as late as age 70 for a larger monthly payment. Working while collecting your CPP retirement pension doesn’t reduce it, and if you’re under 70 and still working, you may also build up additional Post-Retirement Benefits.



There is also the CPP disability benefit payment for contributors who are over 18 and under 65 and who have a disability that is both “severe and prolonged,” meaning it regularly stops them from doing any type of substantially gainful work and is expected to last a long time or lead to death. Certain fast-progressing, life-threatening conditions like ALS and pancreatic cancer can qualify for expedited processing under the CPP’s “grave conditions” policy.

A post-retirement version of this benefit was also introduced in 2019.

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How much CPP could I get in 2026?

The maximum CPP retirement pension starting at age 65 is $1,507.65 a month, though most people receive less than that, since the amount depends on how much and how long you contributed. The average new retirement pension paid between July and September 2026 is $877.01 a month.

As for the CPP disability benefit, the federal government has set the maximum monthly amount in 2026 at $1,741.20, and notes on its website that the average new disability benefit as of April 2026 was $1,234.68.

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