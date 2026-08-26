August CPP, OAS, and Veteran Disability Pension payment dates are here
Eligible? Here’s how much money you can expect this week.
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Eligible? Here’s how much money you can expect this week.
Three types of payments are going out soon, and eligible Canadians should keep an eye on their bank account this week.
Payments under the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), including the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), both go out on the same day: Thursday, August 27. The CPP is followed by the Veteran Disability Pension payment on Friday, August 28.
Here’s what you should know about your eligibility and expected amount per the Government of Canada.
The Canada Pension Plan a taxable monthly benefit that replaces part of your income after you retire, and it’s paid for life once you start collecting it. CPP also includes a disability benefit for contributors who can’t work because of a serious health condition.
This month’s payment is coming on Thursday, August 27.
You can qualify for a CPP retirement pension payment if you:
You can start your pension at the standard age of 65, as early as age 60 (though you will receive a reduced amount), or delay it as late as age 70 for a larger monthly payment. Working while collecting your CPP retirement pension doesn’t reduce it, and if you’re under 70 and still working, you may also build up additional Post-Retirement Benefits.
There is also the CPP disability benefit payment for contributors who are over 18 and under 65 and who have a disability that is both “severe and prolonged,” meaning it regularly stops them from doing any type of substantially gainful work and is expected to last a long time or lead to death. Certain fast-progressing, life-threatening conditions like ALS and pancreatic cancer can qualify for expedited processing under the CPP’s “grave conditions” policy.
A post-retirement version of this benefit was also introduced in 2019.
The maximum CPP retirement pension starting at age 65 is $1,507.65 a month, though most people receive less than that, since the amount depends on how much and how long you contributed. The average new retirement pension paid between July and September 2026 is $877.01 a month.
As for the CPP disability benefit, the federal government has set the maximum monthly amount in 2026 at $1,741.20, and notes on its website that the average new disability benefit as of April 2026 was $1,234.68.
Most Canadian seniors will get a monthly Old Age Security (OAS) payment regardless of their work history. OAS isn’t based on contributions, but like the CPP, it is a taxable payment. You are eligible based on your age and the length of time you’ve lived in the country as an adult.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is an additional, tax-free amount added on top of OAS for seniors with low income.
This month’s payment is coming on Thursday, August 27.
To qualify for OAS payments, you:
– Should be 65 years of age or older
– Are or were a Canadian citizen or legal resident, and have lived in Canada for the required number of years after turning 18.
Enrolment happens automatically via Service Canada. You should receive a letter by the month after you turn 64, and if you don’t, you may need to apply yourself through your My Service Canada Account.
To receive the GIS, you:
– Must already be 65 or older and receiving the OAS pension
– Have an annual income below the maximum threshold set by the government.
Your eligibility will be assessed yearly, and you will need to file your taxes on time to avoid delays or missed payments.
The Government of Canada says the maximum monthly OAS payment for the July to September 2026 quarter is $751.97 for seniors between 65 and 74 and $827.17 for Canadians aged 75 and over. OAS payments automatically increase by 10% once you turn 75.
GIS amounts depend on marital status and income. The maximum monthly amounts are up to $1,123.17 for a single, widowed, or divorced pensioner, and up to $676.09 for someone whose spouse or common-law partner also receives a full OAS pension or the Allowance. If your spouse or partner receives neither OAS nor the Allowance, your maximum GIS can be as high as $1,123.17.
The government has a handy Old Age Security Benefits estimation tool you can use.
The governmental department Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) provides tax-free financial support to Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans, current or former RCMP members, and certain Second World War or Korean War veterans (including Merchant Navy veterans) who have a health condition related to their service.
There are two main forms this support can take today: Pain and Suffering Compensation, which is the disability benefit for most modern-era applicants and can be paid as a lifetime monthly amount or a lump sum, and the Disability Pension, an older lifetime monthly benefit that continues mainly for Second World War and Korean War veterans, or for applications made before April 2006. Disability Pension amounts can also increase if you have a spouse, common-law partner, or dependent children.
This month’s payment is coming on Friday, August 28. Payments drop on the second-to-last business day every month.
Eligibility generally requires you to be a Canadian Armed Forces member or veteran, a current or former RCMP member, a Second World War or Korean War veteran (including Merchant Navy), or in some cases a Second World War civilian, and you need a diagnosed medical condition that VAC has determined is related to your service. VAC recognizes a wide range of conditions, including physical injuries as well as conditions like PTSD, hearing loss, and tinnitus.
VAC determines your Disability Pension amount using two factors:
– Your level of “entitlement,” i.e. how connected your condition is to your service
– Your “assessment,” i.e. the severity of your condition and how much it affects your quality of life (assessed using VAC’s Table of Disabilities).
Rates are set out in a class system running from Class 1 (most severe) to Class 20, effective January 1, 2026. As examples, the monthly rate for a single veteran ranges from $3,513.48 at Class 1 down to $175.67 at Class 20, with additional amounts payable for a spouse or common-law partner and each dependent child.
Because Disability Pension and Pain and Suffering Compensation rates and eligibility details are calculated case by case, veterans who want an exact figure for their own situation should check their My VAC Account or contact Veterans Affairs Canada directly.
The CPP, OAS, and Veteran Disability Pension payment date schedule for the rest of 2026 can be found on the Government of Canada website.
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