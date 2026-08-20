The update applies to the Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite+ Card, Scotia Momentum Visa Card, Scotia Momentum Visa No-Fee Card, and Scotia Momentum for Business Card.

Scotiabank told MoneySense that, starting October 22, 2026, the earn rate on rent and tax payments will change from the accelerated recurring bill payment earn rate to the regular purchase earn rate.

How will Scotia Momentum cash back change?

The new rates taking effect in October for rent and tax payments are as follows:

Scotia Momentum Visa No-Fee Card: 0.5% (down from 1%)

Scotia Momentum Visa Card: 1% (down from 2%)

Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite+ Card: 1% (down from 4%)

Scotia Momentum for Business Visa Card: 1% (down from 3%)

Aside from rent and tax, no categories will be impacted.

The bank confirmed that customer messaging went live on August 17, 2026. Discussions erupted on social media, but rumours about the changes had been quietly brewing online days before the official announcement, with many users sharing that the hefty rent cash back was their primary reason to get their Scotia Momentum credit card.

“I’ll be immediately cancelling my card with them if this is the case,” one user shared on the Chexy subreddit on August 14. “It’s the only reason why I got the Scotia Momentum Infinite card. Cancelling it if this is true,” added another.

Chexy, like NeoBanc, TenantPay, and Casa, is a third-party payment platform that allows you to pay rent via a connected credit card. It charges a 1.75% fee per transaction for the service. With a Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite+ card connected for recurring rent and tax payments, many Canadians take advantage of the 2.25% cash back they’d get after the transaction fee. The annual spending cap of up to $25,000 is also generous.

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“This wasn’t unexpected,” said Rewards Canada creator Patrick Sojka in a phone interview with MoneySense. For Chexy and other third-party payment apps that allow you to use credit cards where you normally cannot use credit cards, “it was only a matter of time before some banks began curbing the recurring payment perks.”

These platforms’ reliance on the Scotia Momentum lineup and other similar products has left many wondering if they will introduce reduced fees to retain clients.

“They’re probably just squeaking by because they’re a startup,” said Sojka. For context, Chexy launched in 2023, Neobanc in 2025, and Casa in 2026. “They can offer lower rates right now because they’re using all their venture capital or angel investing,” stated Sojka, adding that once that starts drying up, there may be serious challenges in store for the brand.

Chexy is not as worried, though.

“Chexy has grown well beyond one card or rewards program, with more Canadians using the platform across a growing range of payments and rewards options. No single card or rewards program defines the business, and the Scotia Momentum card represents one option within a much broader ecosystem,” Chexy CEO and Co-Founder Liza Akhvledziani told MoneySense. “Changes to individual card programs are a normal part of the rewards landscape and do not materially impact Chexy’s trajectory. “

Regarding the chaos taking place on r/Chexy since the Scotia Momentum announcement, Akhvledziani said the subreddit has been very active from day one.

“I actively read our customer’s feedback and suggestions. We remain focused on expanding the platform, building new partnerships and creating more ways for Canadians to get value from their largest recurring expenses. We’ll be sharing some news soon as we continue to grow our offerings,” she shared.

Should I shop for Scotia Momentum credit card alternatives?

Sojka noted that services like Chexy and Neobanc began using Scotia Momentum as the de facto example in their marketing due to the high cash back rate.