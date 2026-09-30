Every device and internet service account you have uses a unique internet protocol (IP) address that identifies where you are and, increasingly, collects information on what you’ve been doing. Your internet service provider (ISP) may even legally collect and sell information based on your online activity, hence the seemingly random solicitations from anybody who seeks your business.

Now, imagine the data the less savory internet players have on you. But there’s a way to use the internet without revealing your IP: a VPN.

What is a VPN?

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a software tool that routes your access to the internet through an encrypted tunnel that hides your IP address and shields it from malicious attacks. Usually offered as a subscription service, it also scrambles the data you transmit, making it unintelligible to hackers and even your own ISP.

First developed to increase privacy and enable internet access around government-imposed firewalls, VPNs are increasingly used in developed countries to enhance digital security.

When should you consider using a VPN?

When you access the internet using Wi-Fi at home, at your workplace, or over your wireless provider’s network, you are using a password-protected private network inaccessible to outsiders. When you use public Wi-Fi at an airport, hotel, café, or other public space, however, it’s possible for others using the same network to intercept the data going back and forth between your device and the network server.

Sometimes, criminals set up their own free Wi-Fi in a public place that looks like a legitimate service when you sign on. This is why it’s so important not to access banking or other sites that use sensitive data when you’re on a public network—unless you have a VPN.

A VPN sheathes your signals to block interception, allowing you to work remotely while travelling, for example, without worrying about leaking passwords, credit card numbers, or your employer’s proprietary information. While there are always risks, they are no greater using a VPN than they would be on a private network at home or in the office.

As cybersecurity becomes an ever-greater concern, some users employ a VPN for all their internet activity, regardless of where they are. The technology adds another layer of protection that enhances your privacy, decreases the risk of identity and other kinds of theft, and offers peace of mind. It can also eliminate legal sale of your data by your ISP, cutting down on the number of nuisance ads you receive.

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What a VPN can’t protect you from

Before getting a VPN, understand that the technology isn’t an all-purpose security or anti-fraud tool. It won’t protect you from:

Phishing or other attacks where you inadvertently give your personal information to a scammer

The consequences of clicking on a malicious link

A data breach, when your personal information is stolen from a third party

Downloading malware by accident

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Should you get a VPN?

If you almost always access the internet at home or in the office over secure and trustworthy networks, you probably don’t need a VPN. But a subscription to a VPN service is worth considering if you frequently use public Wi-Fi, travel regularly, travel for work, view copyrighted sports broadcasts while abroad, or simply want an additional layer of online privacy. A VPN allows you to use the internet without limitations no matter where you are.

A VPN is only one part of staying safe online

Remember that using a VPN is just one defense against unwanted incursions into your online life. If you want to stay safe, it should be accompanied by rigorous digital hygiene such as strong passwords, biometric or multi-factor authentication on sensitive sites, wariness around unsolicited emails, text messages, or phone calls, and measures to protect your devices.

For a comprehensive defence against digital crime, consider subscribing to Equifax Complete Protection, which offers:

Data encryption with a VPN from NordVPN

Password manager

Device protection

Social media monitoring

Parental controls

Dark web monitoring

Credit monitoring and alerts

Identity restoration in case of identity theft



Equifax Complete Protection is available for just $34.95 per month in Canada.

sponsored Equifax Complete Protection Go to site Equifax Complete Protection is a credit and cybersecurity protection service designed to help Canadians spot the signs of identity fraud faster. Provides daily credit monitoring and alerts

Scans for your personal data on the dark web

Social media monitoring by industry leader ZeroFox Subscription price: $34.95 per month Go to site

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