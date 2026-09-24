What do rising bond yields mean for Canadians?
When bond yields rise, the effects ripple through the rest of the economy, and Canadians should take note.
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When bond yields rise, the effects ripple through the rest of the economy, and Canadians should take note.
Stock markets get all the attention with daily updates and constant analysis. The total value of the Canadian bond market is about 20% larger than the stock market but you rarely hear about it. Despite this, Canadian bond yields influence stock market returns, fixed mortgage rates, and have other broader financial implications.
A bond represents a loan by an investor to a government or company. It is not dissimilar to a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC).
One difference is that bonds trade on a bond market. Their prices rise and fall. This can lead to capital gains or losses for investors.
When rates rise today, the rates paid by existing bonds become less enticing. Likewise, if rates fall, and older bonds with higher interest rates become more attractive. As a result, bond prices move in the opposite direction to bond yields.
A bond’s yield to maturity is the annualized return expected for an investor who holds that bond from today to maturity, assuming the borrower makes all the promised payments. Maturity is when the borrower – the government or the corporation – repays the loan to the investor.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has risen over the past year from 4% to 5%. The yield has accelerated lately, rising from 4.5% to 5% over the past two months. This has an impact on financial markets worldwide, including Canada.
Historically, Canadian and U.S. interest rates have generally moved in the same direction. However, Canada and the U.S. have historically had a different economic relationship than today’s tense trade environment.
The Canadian 10-year bond yield has also risen over the past year from about 3% to close to 4%. Inflation has been less of a concern in Canada, and interest rates have remained lower than in the U.S.
Bond yields generally rise when investors expect higher inflation. Investors demand a higher return to compensate for the loss of purchasing power. Yields can also rise because of stronger economic growth or investors demanding more compensation for lending their money over longer periods.
Right now, the bond market may reflect expectations that central banks, like the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada, will keep interest rates high for longer.
Fixed mortgage rates offered by banks often respond quickly to rising bond yields. Lenders now loan out new fixed mortgages at over 4% compared to 4% or less a few months ago.
Variable rates track the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate more closely. However, if inflation pressures persist, the Bank can raise rates, and variable rate mortgages will follow suit.
Canada’s inflation rate is 3% as of August 2026. It peaked at 3.2% in May, driven by higher oil prices. Inflation has been noticeably higher in 2026 than 2025, and the Bank of Canada will take this into account at their next interest rate announcement on October 28.
Right now, markets are split on whether there will be a rate increase or not. However, there is no need to panic, as measures of underlying inflation remain closer to the Bank’s 2% target.
Beyond the impact on your mortgage rate, higher borrowing costs can slow consumer, business, and government spending. All face higher borrowing costs as rates rise.
Consumers have less money to spend if their debt servicing costs more. Government bonds mature and must be refinanced, and less money is available for health care, infrastructure, tax relief, or other priorities. Businesses may also respond by reducing investment or hiring.
It is not all bad news though. This is a normal part of the economic cycle. And retirees and conservative investors may be able to enjoy high interest rates paid on their savings.
Interest rate movements are tough to predict over the medium or long term. But in the short run, markets are clearly warning of higher rates.
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