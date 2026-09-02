The ripple effect of RRIF withdrawals
You may be surprised how much RRIF income increases your tax bill after age 71. Here are some ways to control the damage.
Advertisement
You may be surprised how much RRIF income increases your tax bill after age 71. Here are some ways to control the damage.
My first RRIF withdrawal pushed up my taxes more than I expected and I’ve now been hit with quarterly instalment payments from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). I’m still working past age 71, like a lot of people these days, either by choice or necessity, on top of the mandatory withdrawal. I am not sure most people are aware of all of the unintended consequences of mandatory RRIF withdrawals.
—John
Hi John. You are right to raise this because registered retirement income fund (RRIF) withdrawals can cause several unexpected consequences. Higher RRIF income can increase your tax bill, trigger Old Age Security (OAS) recovery tax, reduce income-tested tax credits such as the age amount, and affect certain provincial benefits. It can also lead to CRA instalment payments if not enough tax is paid during the year.
Having to make instalment payments is an inconvenience and/or a surprise for people who have received a paycheque throughout their careers. The reduced value in credits may be modest, but it still reduces after-tax income. The bigger financial hits come from clawbacks, and for those that qualify, reduced provincial benefits.
The problem with the RRIF withdrawals is that the total withdrawn is taxed as ordinary income, like a paycheque. That taxable income is then stacked on top of your other income, which in your case, John, is CPP/QPP, OAS, and your salary. If you are saving or investing in a non-registered account, the interest, dividends, and capital gain earned that year is also added to the mix.
The stacking of all those taxable incomes reduces the benefits and credits that are income-tested. The key is how to minimize tax.
With some forward thinking you may be able to reduce some of the negative consequences but John, you are in a tough spot. You are working past the age of 71 and you are required to draw the minimum from your RRIF starting at age 72.
Build your retirement savings with 1.50% interest, tax-deferred contributions and zero fees.
Earn a guaranteed 2.75% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
See our ranking of the best RRSP accounts and rates available in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Instalment payments are the easiest to deal with. Most people are not aware that financial institutions are not required to withhold tax on the minimum RRIF payment. That does not mean the payment is tax-free; it means you may need to set aside the tax yourself or ask the institution to withhold an amount voluntarily.
So, what does that mean for you? Assume that you have a $1-million RRIF. At age 72 your minimum withdrawal is 5.4% or $54,000. As an illustration, someone in Ontario with $100,000 of other income who must withdraw $54,000 from a RRIF could face roughly $25,000 of additional tax, depending on deductions, credits, and whether OAS recovery tax applies. The challenge or surprise for some people is that they are not aware of this tax until they complete their yearly taxes and they haven’t saved enough to pay the tax.
CRA may require quarterly instalments when your net tax owing is more than $3,000 and the same was true in one of the prior two years. The notice can come as a surprise if your employer previously withheld most of your tax from each paycheque.
If you don’t want to make instalment payments, the easiest solution is to ask your financial institution to withhold tax on the minimum payment. You can set any rate you want but try to coordinate it with your other income so that at the end of the year you are close to not owing tax or receiving a refund. Also, this is not fixed in stone; you can change the amount of tax you want withheld at any time.
John, I may have some partial solutions for if you are in a common-law relationship or married such as pension splitting, spousal RRSP contributions, and basing minimum RRIF withdrawals on a younger partner.
Pension splitting allows your partner to pay tax on $27,000 of your $54,000 RRIF income, which makes sense if they are in a lower tax bracket. Splitting pension income will also allow you to keep more of your OAS.
You can no longer contribute to your own registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) after December 31 of the year you turn 71. However, if you will still be earning RRSP contribution room and if your spouse or common-law partner is 71 or younger, you may be able to contribute to a spousal RRSP in their name.
In addition, you can base your minimum RRIF withdrawals on a younger partner. For example, the minimum withdrawal at age 67 is 4.35% or $43,500, which is $10,500 less taxable income than what you are required to withdraw.
These are good planning options for couples but not much use if you are single.
John, I want to be careful here. I have written about the negative tax consequences of RRIF withdrawals. I find there are a lot of people who only focus on the tax and conclude that RRSPs and RRIFs are a bad thing.
For most people RRSPs and RRIFs are excellent investment vehicles. When you contribute to an RRSP you get a tax deduction which results in real money available to build wealth or enhance your lifestyle. While the money is in the RRSP/RRIF, there is no tax on the growth and that growth is left to accumulate. Yes, there is more tax to pay when money comes out of the RRIF, but in many cases the after-tax amount is still larger than what it would have been if you didn’t have a RRIF.
Finally, John and others, be careful about cutting back your spending to avoid paying tax. You’re going to pay the tax either way; the only real question is whether cutting back today will really save you anything or just cost you the enjoyment that money could have brought you.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
With the Canadian dollar weakening, investors may be considering currency-hedged ETFs. But whether hedging makes sense depends on a...
David Chilton is retiring at 65 after four decades in personal finance. He shares why he’s stepping back and...
Moving away for school can bring sticker shock. Here’s how to plan for housing, food, transportation, and other expenses.
Setting financial boundaries might feel awkward in the moment, but learning when to say no is a money skill...
Many Canadians are entitled to compensation from a 2020 CRA class action settlement. Here is what you need to...
From lower federal tax rates to new tax credits and homebuyer incentives, here are the key 2026 tax changes...
Strategy sold millions in Bitcoin. Learn why, how institutions are tackling quantum computing risks, and whether Coinbase is...
A reader just wants an assessment of her and her husband’s finances. Turns out that’s the cornerstone of financial...
Dividend ETFs do not guarantee market-beating returns. They boost your portfolio thanks to factor exposure and behavioural benefits.
From home office costs to travel expenses, discover the tax deductions employees may qualify for and how to claim...