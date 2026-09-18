Homeownership can build equity and provide long-term housing stability, but elevated home prices and borrowing costs put it out of reach for some. And while renting avoids the upfront cost of buying and can preserve more cash for savings and investments, high rents can make it harder to get ahead financially.

There’s no universal winner in the rent-versus-buy debate. The answer depends on the full cost of buying, what you can comfortably afford, what else you could do with your money and how long you expect to stay in the home.

For Tina Tehranchian, a Senior Wealth Advisor at CI Assante Wealth Management Ltd., that broader view is essential.

“The objective of the financial plan should not be simply to find out if you can afford the house, but it should be to find out if you can afford the house and still achieve your other financial goals,” she said in an interview held for MoneySense.

The starting point is affordability — not what a lender says you can borrow, but what you can comfortably carry.

Can you afford to buy?

A mortgage pre-approval tells you how much a lender is willing to finance. It doesn’t necessarily tell you how much home you can realistically afford.

“Approval is a ceiling, not a target,” said Canadian mortgage professional Tracy Valko in an interview with MoneySense.

Lenders assess whether you can service a mortgage based on your income, debts, and other financial obligations. But they aren’t looking at your entire household budget, and they don’t know how much you want to save for retirement or how much flexibility you need for everything else in your life.

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Consider working out affordability from the other direction: start with the housing payment you can realistically carry while continuing to save and meet your other financial commitments, then work backwards to determine what that supports in terms of home price.

Valko, Founder of Valko Financial Ltd. in Kitchener, Ont., suggests testing that number before making an offer.

For example, if your projected carrying costs would be $1,000 more a month than your current rent, put that $1,000 into a separate account for three months. If you can do that without disrupting the rest of your budget, you’ve got some evidence that the higher cost is manageable. If it hurts, you’ve found your limit before buying, rather than after.

Housing costs vary dramatically by market. In the second quarter of 2026, the average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $3,030 a month in Vancouver, $2,650 in Toronto and $1,890 in Calgary, according to Statistics Canada.

The amount you can comfortably spend also depends on how much cash you’ll have left after closing. A buyer who puts every available dollar into the down payment may have a manageable mortgage but little financial resilience when the first major repair or unexpected expense arrives.

“Less than three months of cushion isn’t a reason to find a more creative lender,” notes Valko. “It’s a reason to buy less house.”

What does buying actually cost?

The down payment is only the beginning. Depending on the property and location, buyers may also face land transfer tax, legal fees, title insurance, an inspection, appraisal, condo or strata document fees, moving costs and adjustments for expenses the seller has prepaid.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) recommends budgeting 1.5% to 4% of the purchase price for closing costs, although the actual amount varies depending on the property and location.