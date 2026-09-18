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Real Estate

Divorcing? Here’s what you need to know about property valuation

The value of a home during a divorce depends on more than today’s market price. Here’s what to know...

Divorcing? Here’s what you need to know about property valuation
home sales

Real Estate

Home sales drop with ‘fresh round of economic headwinds’ ahead: CREA

Home sales in Canada are down but sale prices and listings are up find out what the latest numbers...

Home sales drop with ‘fresh round of economic headwinds’ ahead: CREA
bank of canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns trade war could sabotage recovery

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 2.25%. But growing uncertainty in the Middle East and...

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns trade war could sabotage recovery
Villa house model, key and drawing on retro desktop (real estate sale concept)

Real Estate

How a secondary suite can make buying a home more affordable in Ontario

A secondary suite can help homeowners offset housing costs. Here’s what to know about converting a home into a...

How a secondary suite can make buying a home more affordable in Ontario
Bank of Canada interest rate

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Bank of Canada interest rate announcement: What to expect on September 2

The Bank of Canada has held its interest rate at 2.25% since October last year. Will that change?

Bank of Canada interest rate announcement: What to expect on September 2
Macro shot of financial mortgage concept

Mortgages

Chexy launches Canada’s first mortgage rewards program

Homeowners can now earn Aeroplan points for making monthly mortgage payments through Chexy. Members earn 1 Aeroplan point per...

Chexy launches Canada’s first mortgage rewards program
New single family houses billed as estate cottages and townhouses under construction are seen in an aerial view, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Real Estate

Here’s when you might be able to apply for lower property taxes

Property taxes can change after reassessments or renovations. Learn when an appeal makes sense and how to challenge your...

Here’s when you might be able to apply for lower property taxes
Calgary resident Eugene Blanchard, who built a laneway home for his daughter and son-in-law, shows off the home in Calgary, Tuesday,

Real Estate

Are laneway homes worth it? What Canadians should know

More Canadians are turning to laneway homes for affordable housing. Find out how much they cost and whether they're...

Are laneway homes worth it? What Canadians should know
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Real Estate

What every American should know before buying a home in Canada

Before buying a home in Canada, U.S. citizens should understand the cross-border tax and ownership rules that can have...

What every American should know before buying a home in Canada
Money saving for house in the glass bottle. Saving money for buy home concept

Mortgages

How your mortgage can help you build wealth

Discover how the Smith Manoeuvre works, who it's right for, and the potential benefits and risks of using your...

How your mortgage can help you build wealth