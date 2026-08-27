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Macro shot of financial mortgage concept

Mortgages

Chexy launches Canada’s first mortgage rewards program

Homeowners can now earn Aeroplan points for making monthly mortgage payments through Chexy. Members earn 1 Aeroplan point per...

Chexy launches Canada’s first mortgage rewards program
New single family houses billed as estate cottages and townhouses under construction are seen in an aerial view, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Real Estate

Here’s when you might be able to apply for lower property taxes

Property taxes can change after reassessments or renovations. Learn when an appeal makes sense and how to challenge your...

Here’s when you might be able to apply for lower property taxes
Calgary resident Eugene Blanchard, who built a laneway home for his daughter and son-in-law, shows off the home in Calgary, Tuesday,

Real Estate

Are laneway homes worth it? What Canadians should know

More Canadians are turning to laneway homes for affordable housing. Find out how much they cost and whether they're...

Are laneway homes worth it? What Canadians should know
Couple smiling holding new house keys

Real Estate

What every American should know before buying a home in Canada

Before buying a home in Canada, U.S. citizens should understand the cross-border tax and ownership rules that can have...

What every American should know before buying a home in Canada
Money saving for house in the glass bottle. Saving money for buy home concept

Mortgages

How your mortgage can help you build wealth

Discover how the Smith Manoeuvre works, who it's right for, and the potential benefits and risks of using your...

How your mortgage can help you build wealth
Houses are seen in a neighbourhood on the side of a mountain, in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Mortgages

House rich, cash poor: When a reverse mortgage might make sense

Reverse mortgages let older Canadians unlock home equity without selling. Learn how they work, the costs, risks, and when...

House rich, cash poor: When a reverse mortgage might make sense

Renovations

How to fund accessible home renovations in Canada

Accessible home renovations can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Learn about grants, tax credits, and practical ways to...

How to fund accessible home renovations in Canada
An Aquabus water taxi carrying tourists prepares to dock at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Real Estate

Condo maintenance fees: How much is too much?

Learn what condo fees pay for, why they rise over time, and how to assess a building's financial health...

Condo maintenance fees: How much is too much?
A for sale/sold sign stands in front of residential homes in the Riverside South neighbourhood of Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Renting

What happens when your landlord misses mortgage payments?

If your landlord defaults and the home is sold, your tenancy may still be protected—but rules vary by province....

What happens when your landlord misses mortgage payments?
Sold sign in front of a house

Real Estate

Selling your home without a Realtor can save money—but is it worth it?

Thinking of selling your home without a Realtor? Here’s what DIY sellers need to know about commissions, legal risks,...

Selling your home without a Realtor can save money—but is it worth it?