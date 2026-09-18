But in a divorce or separation, there is another question that can be just as important as how much the property is worth: what date are we valuing it as of?

That’s something I regularly deal with when completing appraisals for matrimonial matters. In many cases, I’m not being asked what the home would sell for today. I’m being asked to determine what it was worth on a specific date in the past. And when real estate markets have moved significantly, the difference can be substantial.

Today’s value may not be the value you need

Consider a couple who separated three years ago but are only now dealing with the financial aspects of their separation. Their home might be worth $1 million today, but if the relevant valuation date was three years ago, today’s value doesn’t answer the question.

Perhaps the property was worth $900,000 then. Or perhaps it was worth $1.1 million.

We’ve seen significant changes in Greater Toronto Area real estate values over the past several years as interest rates, inventory, and buyer demand have shifted. That’s why one of the first things that needs to be established is the effective date of the appraisal.

The appropriate date will depend on the circumstances and the legal purpose of the valuation, so that’s something you should confirm with your family lawyer. Once I have that date, my job as an appraiser is to look backward and determine what the property would reasonably have sold for in the market that existed at that time.

How do you appraise a home three or five years later?

This is known as a retrospective appraisal.

One misconception about historical valuations is that an appraiser can simply take today’s value and adjust it by whatever percentage the overall real estate market has increased or decreased. It’s not that simple.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

Suppose a home is worth $1 million today and prices in the GTA are 10% lower than they were on the date of separation. That doesn’t automatically mean the property was worth $1.1 million at the time. Different neighborhoods, property types, and even individual homes can behave differently from the broader market.

I go back to the historical market and look at comparable properties that sold around the effective date. I consider the same things buyers would have considered at the time: location, property type, lot size, living area, condition, renovations, and other features that could influence value.

In other words, I’m trying to put myself back into that market and answer a fairly straightforward question: What would a typical buyer likely have paid for this particular property on that particular date?

The condition of the home at separation matters

This is where retrospective appraisals can become more complicated. Imagine a couple separated in 2021. One spouse remained in the home and, over the next few years, renovated the kitchen, replaced the flooring, finished the basement, and updated the bathrooms.

Now, in 2026, I’m asked to appraise the property as of the 2021 separation date.

I can’t value the renovated 2026 house and assume that’s what existed five years earlier. I need to understand the property as it existed in 2021. That’s why historical information can be so useful.

An old MLS listing may contain photographs showing the property’s previous condition. Renovation invoices can establish when improvements were completed. Building permits, photographs, floor plans, and other records can also help.

I deal with retrospective valuations regularly, and the further back the valuation date goes, the more important this type of documentation can become. If you know a historical property valuation may eventually be required, don’t throw those records away.