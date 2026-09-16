Synthetic identity fraud: The scam where there’s no real victim to find
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An Equifax expert breaks down synthetic identity fraud and how to detect it.
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Sponsored By
Equifax
An Equifax expert breaks down synthetic identity fraud and how to detect it.
Ever heard of synthetic identity fraud?
It’s a kind of fraud that costs Canadians billions of dollars every year, but awareness around it is lacking. A victim may not even know they’ve been victimized.
Equifax Canada notes that synthetic identity fraud can be difficult to detect with traditional fraud monitoring systems and pose a serious threat to financial health.
MoneySense’s Penelope Graham talked to Carl Davies, Head of Fraud and Identity at Equifax Canada, about this fast-growing genre of fraud.
Watch the interview on our YouTube channel or read a summary of some of the questions answered below.
A: Unlike with regular identity fraud, where someone is impersonating you, a synthetic identity is fabricated from scratch. Synthetic ID fraud happens when fraudsters combine fake and real pieces of identity. One person’s address, another person’s name and Social Insurance Number (SIN), and a completely made-up date of birth get stitched together into a single “identity.”
A: Synthetic identities are harder to detect precisely because they aren’t tied to any single individual’s credit file. When you combine one person’s name and address with another person’s date of birth, there’s no single real victim to report it. That delay in reporting is what makes it so hard to catch before the money is gone.
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Equifax
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