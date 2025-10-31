Advertisement

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa. Restaurant Brands, which operates Burger King, reports financial results Friday, Aug. 2.

News

Stock news for investors: RBI earnings rise as Tim Hortons and international growth boost results

Canadian companies post mixed updates, with earnings gains at RBI and Parkland, losses at Algoma and Corus, and major...

Air Canada flight attendants strike outside Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Budgeting

Thinking of going on strike? Here’s how to budget for your union’s next job action

Learn how to strike-proof your finances with savings, frugal living, and union support so you can weather income interruptions...

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Pensions

Young Canadians sue CPP Investments over climate risks

Plaintiffs allege the Canada Pension Plan is exposing their retirement savings to unnecessary risk by underestimating climate change impacts.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Retired Money

Who you gonna trust: Barry Ritholtz or Jim Cramer?

A trio of new books from notable (and notorious) authors offer fresh insights on retirement investing.

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

ETFs

Covered call ETFs have high yields but come with a trade-off

Covered call ETFs are gaining popularity in Canada, offering higher income for investors—but experts warn of higher fees and...

Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Iamgold expands, Teck advances merger talks, and Wealthsimple hits $100B milestone

Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...

Cryptomus logo

Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptomus fined record $177M by Fintrac

Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...

