In August, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4%. The economy is recovering, but slowly. The desperation to find employment can make jobseekers vulnerable to job scams, which are on the rise.

MoneySense’s Penelope Graham interviewed Octavia Howell, Chief Information Security Officer at Equifax Canada, about job scams.

Howell shared everything you should know, especially how to avoid falling for job scams and the steps you should take if you get unlucky and are victimized.

Watch the interview on our YouTube channel or read a summary of some of the questions answered below:

Read a summary of some of the questions answered below:

Q: What should someone do if they realize they’ve fallen for a job scam? A: Contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and report it. Check your credit reports. Make sure to put a fraud alert on your credit report. Q: How have job scams evolved? A: We’re seeing realistic-looking LinkedIn posts, realistic-looking websites and domains, and everything else that would make someone believe they’re dealing with a real company, when really it’s a scam. Q: What’s one of the red flags that a job posting or interview might be a scam? A: Watch for unsolicited emails, text messages, or WhatsApp messages from a “recruiter.”

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