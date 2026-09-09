Was that ‘recruiter call’ a job scam? Watch out for these red flags
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An Equifax expert shares everything you ned to know about avoiding job scams and the steps to take if you're a victim of one.
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Sponsored By
Equifax
An Equifax expert shares everything you ned to know about avoiding job scams and the steps to take if you're a victim of one.
Unemployment is holding steady, and many Canadians are looking for new jobs.
In August, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4%. The economy is recovering, but slowly. The desperation to find employment can make jobseekers vulnerable to job scams, which are on the rise.
MoneySense’s Penelope Graham interviewed Octavia Howell, Chief Information Security Officer at Equifax Canada, about job scams.
Howell shared everything you should know, especially how to avoid falling for job scams and the steps you should take if you get unlucky and are victimized.
Watch the interview on our YouTube channel or read a summary of some of the questions answered below:
A: Contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and report it. Check your credit reports. Make sure to put a fraud alert on your credit report.
A: We’re seeing realistic-looking LinkedIn posts, realistic-looking websites and domains, and everything else that would make someone believe they’re dealing with a real company, when really it’s a scam.
A: Watch for unsolicited emails, text messages, or WhatsApp messages from a “recruiter.”
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