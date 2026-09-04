How to tariff-proof your finances
Tariffs could put some Canadian jobs at risk. Here’s how to prepare your finances for a potential income disruption.
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Tariffs could put some Canadian jobs at risk. Here’s how to prepare your finances for a potential income disruption.
The expiry of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement and the collapse of bilateral talks for a new deal in late August are more than abstractions for people employed in trade-exposed industries. In sectors like auto manufacturing, but also in niches like flower growing and electronic components, it could result in layoffs or reduced hours. Even people working in industries subject to Canadian counter-tariffs, such as wine importing and retailing, could be adversely affected.
This news comes at a time when household finances in Canada are already stretched. A survey by Equifax Canada released in August showed that 29% of Canadians are already using credit and savings to cover everyday expenses.
If you think your employment could be disrupted in the foreseeable future, Kristy Rachkowski, chief member experience officer at Your Neighbourhood Credit Union in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., recommends taking the following steps:
Ideally an emergency fund should be able to cover three to six months of essential living expenses. “For some people that sounds like a really high number, so if you’re not there, it’s OK. Any amount of savings helps to build that buffer,” Rachkowsky says. “Even a small cash cushion can make a difference.”
Your emergency fund can be held in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) or a non-registered, taxable account. The key thing is that it should be accessible in a pinch, and can be withdrawn any day of the week (this rules out guaranteed income certificates). It should also generate a return, so that it doesn’t lose value to inflation, but not be subject to market volatility like stocks or bonds with maturities greater than a year. The usual go-to is a high-interest savings account (HISA).
The decision to set aside money in an emergency fund becomes more complicated if you have consumer debt such as a credit card balance, payday loan, car loan, or instalment payments to make. The deciding factor then might be the rate of interest you’re paying on this debt, which may dwarf the interest you might earn with a HISA.
“The higher the rate, the higher you want to prioritize paying that off,” Rachkowsky says. The interest on credit-card debt typically exceeds 10% and should be dealt with first. But if you have a lower-interest car loan, it may make sense to divide your attention between emergency savings and debt repayment.
Whatever you do, don’t let tariffs lead you to make extraordinary purchases of goods you think will cost more in the near future, Rachkowsky advises. The future is impossible to predict and panic buying almost always ends in regret.
The news around tariffs can make families anxious. Having a plan and a budget in case the worst happens can at least remove some of the uncertainty, she notes. “Control what you can. Stick to your plan if you have one. Pay attention to what’s happening but don’t overreact.”
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